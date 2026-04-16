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Politics

California high court orders disbarring of former Trump attorney over effort to dispute 2020 election results

Eastman was linked to Trump's controversial 2020 election pushback

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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The California Supreme Court has disbarred John Eastman, an attorney with ties to President Donald Trump's efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election outcome.

"The California Supreme Court disbarred attorney John Charles Eastman today," the State Bar of California said in a statement.

"This after the State Bar Court Review Department in July 2025 affirmed the findings of the State Bar Court Hearing Department’s March 2024 recommendation, which found Eastman culpable of 10 out of 11 charges for egregious and deceitful conduct and recommended his disbarment," the statement added.

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John Eastman at CPAC

John Eastman, former lawyer to Donald Trump, during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Eastman, a close adviser to the president leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, authored a memo regarding a plan for then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral votes for Joe Biden while presiding over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress in a bid to keep Trump in office, according to The Associated Press.

State Bar Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona said, "After extensive proceedings before the State Bar Court’s Hearing and Review Departments, both of which found Mr. Eastman culpable of serious ethical violations, the Court has imposed the discipline warranted by the clear and convincing evidence that he advanced false claims about the 2020 presidential election to mislead courts, public officials, and the American public."

"The Court’s order underscores that Mr. Eastman’s misconduct was incompatible with the standards of integrity required of every California attorney," Cardona added in a statement released by the State Bar of California.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House on Thursday.

TRUMP DEMANDS SPECIAL PROSECUTOR INVESTIGATE 'STOLEN' 2020 ELECTION, LOSS TO BIDEN

President Donald Trump at podium during news White House news conference

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A statement provided to Fox News Digital by Eastman's attorney Randall Miller declared plans to pursue review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The California Supreme Court has allowed to stand a State Bar Court recommendation that we contend departs from long-standing United States Supreme Court precedent protecting First Amendment rights, especially in the attorney discipline context," the statement said.

EASTMAN'S ADVICE WAS IN THE REALM OF GOOD FAITH: HARVEY SILVERGLATE

John Eastman

John Eastman, former lawyer to Donald Trump, speaks to members of the media after leaving the State Bar Court of California in Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We disagree with that outcome and believe it raises pivotal constitutional concerns regarding the limits of state regulation of attorney speech. We will seek review in the U.S. Supreme Court to repudiate this threat to the rule of law and our nation’s adversarial system of justice," the statement added.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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