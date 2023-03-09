Expand / Collapse search
California Governor Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19 days after return from 'personal trip'

Gov. Newsom also tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2022

Elizabeth Pritchett
Elizabeth Pritchett
Gavin Newsom ripped for fleeing on 'personal' trip as snowstorm slammed California

Gavin Newsom ripped for fleeing on 'personal' trip as snowstorm slammed California

The 'Outnumbered' panel slams California Gov. Gavin Newsom for taking a 'personal' trip as a massive snowstorm hit the state.

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night.

Newsom is experiencing mild symptoms, according to FOX 2 Oakland. Further details on his condition were not immediately available, but it was noted that his wife tested negative.

The governor will work remotely, FOX 2 reported, and he will self-isolate in accordance with the current California Department of Public Health guidelines, which recommend at least five days. 

CDPH says isolation can end after the fifth day with a combination of a negative test and no symptoms, though masks are required in indoor settings for 10 days.

GAVIN NEWSOM ROASTED FOR LEAVING CALIFORNIA ON 'PERSONAL TRAVEL' AMID DEVASTATING WINTER STORMS

Then Governor elect Gavin Newsom (L) and wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom attend the 12th Annual California Hall of Fame Ceremony at The California Museum on Dec. 4, 2018 in Sacramento, California. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

This is the governor's second time to test positive for the disease as he also tested positive last May.

Newsom's diagnosis comes just days after he returned to the state Sunday night following a "personal trip" to Mexico's Baja California – a decision that brought him a lot of criticism as many Californians were impacted by historic winter storms that first arrived Feb. 21.

As of Thursday morning, over 12,000 residents were still without power, according to PowerOutage.us. Those affected are mostly in Nevada County.

While California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Mexico's Baja California, Crestline residents such as Don Kendrick and Deanna Beaudoin, right, were among many whose properties were slammed with snow. The pair are pictured taking a break from shoveling out their car Sunday -- the day Newsom returned to California -- after being snowed in for 12 days. (AP/José Luis Villegas/Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM OFFICIALLY ENDS COVID STATE OF EMERGENCY NEARLY THREE YEARS LATER

The Democratic governor is scheduled to embark on his State of the State tour on Monday. As of Wednesday night, the tour is still on, California media outlets reported.

The Los Angeles Times added that Newsom still plans to participate in a virtual news conference Thursday with California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking at an event. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Newsom ended California's COVID-19 State of Emergency on Feb. 28 nearly three years after the proclamation was issued.

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office, but did not hear back.

