California Gov. Newsom again blames 'extremists' for recall despite more than 2 million reported signatures

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday downplayed the recall campaign against him by accusing "right-wing" extremist groups of being the "Top 10 proponents" of the recall, which is reported to have cleared 2 million signatures.

Newsom's comments, which he made during an interview on "The View," come as other prominent Democrats have sought to delegitimize the recall campaign.

"The View" host Joy Behar noted that organizers claim that more than a third of the recall signatures were from Democrats and independents, prompting Newson to claim that the "chief proponent" of the recall supports putting microchips into immigrants.

"The Top 10 proponents of people that are behind this are members of Three Percenters, the right-wing militia group, the Proud Boys supported the insurrection--are folks that quite literally, enthusiastically support QAnon conspiracies, so that’s the origin here," said the Democratic governor.

Newsom continued by saying he was definitely "worried" about the recall efforts against him and added that he was "taking it seriously."

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., sent out tweets on Monday in defense of Newsom, characterizing the recall effort as a "naked partisan grab" and that will "waste critical taxpayer dollars."

Newsom appeared on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" on Monday night, where he pushed some of the same talking points about white supremacist groups organizing the recall.

"Let me be more candid and more direct. The principal sponsor of this recall effort wants to put microchips in immigrant aliens. We have folks that are literally part of the Three Percenters militia group -- right-wing group -- that are part of the principal proponents of this effort," Newsom said.

"It has a lot to do with me, it has a lot to do with everybody watching. It has to do with our values as Democrats. The RNC is the second-largest donor to this effort," he continued