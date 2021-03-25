California foster parents asked about extra beds for migrant children: report

Foster parents in California are being asked to hold as many as 26 unaccompanied migrant children in their homes amid the burgeoning border crisis, according to a new report.

California's Community Care Licensing Office (CCLD) is approaching parents in the state’s foster care system and asking them to tell the agency how many extra beds they had to "serve additional youth," according to a voicemail recording obtained by The Daily Mail.

"This is an emergency message, please respond to this urgent message from the Community Care Licensing Division," the voicemail said. "CCLD would like to know how many available beds you have to serve additional youth."

The recording listed a phone number for foster parents to call back. A similar email was sent out to foster parents, with links to click corresponding with the number of beds available.

"As many of you are already aware, CCLD has been sending automated emails and phone calls asking you about available beds to serve additional youth," the email read.

The email said that CCLD was "trying to address the needs of a record number of unaccompanied children" coming from Central America that are escaping "impossible situations such as poverty, violence and natural disasters."

Travis and Sharla Kall, two foster parents in California caring for infant twins alongside their own biological, six-year-old twins, received the communications.

"Usually the maximum amount of children you are allowed to foster at any one time is six," Travis told the Daily Mail. "We called our caseworker and she told us that everyone was calling her because they had got that same call."

Travis added that the caseworker told them that "there was a big influx of children coming in, but she didn’t know where from." The couple said their friends in the system had received the same message.

Sharla told the Daily Mail that at "any given point in time, there are 30,000 plus children in the L.A. County foster care system alone."

"So to ask us already certified foster parents to take on children from another country when we can barely take care of our own foster crisis doesn't seem beneficial to either side because either way someone loses a bed," she continued.

The Kalls run a non-profit working to end human trafficking. Travis said that he considers CCLD asking foster families to take unaccompanied migrant children "human trafficking" and believes the ask is only the beginning.

"It's not the burden of taking kids in because we have the heart for it," said Travis. "But these are kids that were taken from the border for a money scheme and now they're going to use us resource parents to take care of them."

The revelation of the CCLD’s emergency communications comes as President Joe Biden continues to face down the crisis at the Southern border.

Two Texas Republican Congressmen, Van Taylor, and August Pfluger, toured teen migrant holding facilities in their districts and recounted their experiences in interviews with Fox News.

Taylor told Fox News that the teen migrants being held in the Dallas Convention Center are not being appropriately socially distanced according to CDC guidelines and that the migrants were sleeping "head to foot."