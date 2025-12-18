Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

California Democratic candidate uses wrong photo for Rep Jasmine Crockett's congressional endorsement

Esther Kim Varet's campaign featured image of different Black woman instead of Rep. Jasmine Crockett

A campaign website for a California Democratic congressional candidate mistakenly promoted an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett using a photo of a different Black woman instead of the Texas Democrat.

The website for Esther Kim Varet removed the image Thursday afternoon after Fox News Digital inquired about the error.

"Racist. Arrogant. Totally out of touch. Good thing @estherkimvaret’s hate-filled, bigoted self isn’t getting anywhere near Congress," Christian Martinez, national Hispanic press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee, wrote on X.

JASMINE CROCKETT SAYS THE SENATE NEEDS TO IMPOSE 'ETHICAL GUIDELINES' ON SUPREME COURT

Varet, owner of Various Small Fires, a chain of art galleries in Los Angeles, Dallas and Seoul, is running to unseat Rep. Young Kim, a Republican representing California’s 40th Congressional District, which includes portions of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Varet, the child of Korean immigrants, called Kim, who was born in South Korea, an "ESL puppet" in a social media post criticizing the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas and Esther Varet, who is running for Congress in California.

The campaign website for California Democratic candidate Esther Kim Varet had the wrong image of Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, while touting her endorsement.  (Getty Images)

"My story is not unique. It’s the story of so many Korean Americans and immigrants across the country who are proud Americans and are making our communities better every day. I’m proud of my accent and will keep using my voice to protect the American dream for future generations," Kim previously told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Varet’s campaign and to Crockett’s office.

JASMINE CROCKETT WALKS BACK CLAIM HISPANIC TRUMP VOTERS HAVE 'SLAVE MENTALITY'

A image of Esther Varet's campaign website

The campaign website for Esther Kim Varet had the wrong image for Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, while touting her endorsement. (estherkimvaretc.com)

In August, the NRCC called Varet "unhinged" after she criticized Kim’s English-speaking skills. She also allegedly targeted Martinez personally, telling him to "prove that you're a REAL Latino," the group said. 

Kim is also facing a Republican primary challenge from Rep. Ken Calvert, and the two will compete for the reconfigured district.

The district lines were changed after voters approved a statewide redistricting measure in November aimed at creating additional Democratic-leaning congressional seats. 

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Dec. 17, 2025.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The move came in response to a new map in Texas designed to establish several more Republican-leaning districts.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

