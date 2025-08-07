Dem challenger calls GOP congresswoman 'ESL puppet' in heated immigration post: 'Vile extremist'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., responded to comments from a Democratic challenger referring to her as an "ESL puppet" in a post criticizing the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

"My story is not unique. It’s the story of so many Korean Americans and immigrants across the country who are proud Americans and are making our communities better every day. I’m proud of my accent and will keep using my voice to protect the American dream for future generations," Kim told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement.

"It’s a new low for a child of Korean immigrants to move to a district two hours away to parrot race-baiting, anti-immigrant slurs targeting a fellow Korean American. Young is the most effective federal lawmaker from California and continues to prove she’s an independent fighter for her community," Callie Strock, campaign spokesperson for Kim added.

Democrat Esther Kim Varet's post Wednesday night included screenshots from a National Republican Campaign Committee X post that says Kim Varet is "radical," "anti-ICE," and "pushing fringe conspiracy theories."

It also included screenshots of various news articles about Asian immigrants facing deportation and other woes as ICE doubles down on deportation efforts.

"Remember when your own racist MAGA party couldn’t tell your much older a-- apart from me [Rep. Kim]?" Kim Varet wrote. "You’re a power-hungry Korean-born immigrant that has sold your conscience to the devil – at the price of all hard-working immigrants. You don’t work hard, you and your husband are the biggest GRIFTERS representing the swamp – putrid and pussing from the rot that is your soul.

"Don’t you even realize that OUR shared Korean-American community has the highest number of undocumented immigrants amongst Asians?" she added. "You don’t even speak English well enough to hold a single cohesive argument. You ESL puppet. So embarrassing. A real life Judas to our community. You sicken me [Rep. Kim]."

The posts quickly caught the attention of the NRCC as it focuses on competitive House races.

The comments come as ICE operations continue to be a major topic of debate in the Golden State. Most Republicans argue the efforts are necessary for public safety, while others worry it's harming immigrant communities.

"Unhinged Democrat Esther Kim Varet is a hate-filled bigot who embodies the worst of today’s political discourse. Californians will reject this vile extremist who has no business representing them in Congress," NRCC spokesman Christian Martinez said in a statement Thursday.

In response to the NRCC’s comments, Varet told Fox News Digital it "seems like par for the course that national Republicans can’t tell Asians apart."

California congressional seats could face redrawing for the 2026 cycle, but the fate of redistricting is still to be battled out nationwide. Still, Kim could be in yet another closely watched race after President Donald Trump won the district narrowly in 2024. Kim defeated Democrat Joe Kerr by over 40,000 votes in November.

Kim Varet is one of several candidates in a wide Democratic field seeking to challenge the incumbent Republican in the general election, according to Politico. Cook Political Report ranks the race as "Lean Republican."