California Bay Area city considers ordinance blocking local resources from supporting Trump mass deportations

The Redwood City Council in California voted 4-3 in favor of calling for staff to draft an ordinance for consideration that would restrict the city from cooperating with immigration authorities.

"Council voted 4 to 3 to direct staff to place an ordinance restricting the use of city resources to cooperate with ICE on a future agenda in the first quarter of 2025. Thank you, RWC!" council member Chris Sturken said in a Facebook post.

The vote came ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming Jan. 20, 2025, inauguration — Trump pledged that as president he will initiate the "largest mass deportation" in American history.

MIGRANT MURDERS PUT AMERICAN COMMUNITIES ON EDGE AS OVER 1.4 MILLION AVOID DEPORTATION WITH SHADY TACTICS

"The outcome of the national and state election has brought up feelings of uncertainty and anxiety for many of us. I assure you that as your representative I will do everything in my power to make Redwood City a safer and more inclusive community for all," Sturken said in a Facebook post earlier this month.

During discussion of his proposal on Monday, Sturken argued in favor of passing an ordinance to ensure that no city resources may be utilized to cooperate with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, unless required under law.

Sturken said that the "ordinance would codify our existing non-cooperation policy with ICE and expand it across the whole city."

INCOMING BORDER CZAR HOMAN TO JOIN TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT AT KEY BORDER POINT, SERVE MEALS TO TROOPS

Redwood City's website indicates that "the Redwood City Police Department does not actively participate in the enforcement of federal immigration laws, which are under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"This means that police officers do not conduct sweeps looking for suspected undocumented persons, and we serve all members of the public regardless of immigration status," the site also states.

TOM HOMAN RESPONDS TO DENVER MAYOR: ‘HE’S WILLING TO GO TO JAIL, I'M WILLING TO PUT HIM IN JAIL'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has tapped former acting ICE Director Tom Homan to serve as border czar.