Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security

Incoming border czar Homan to join Texas Gov. Abbott at key border point, serve meals to troops

Homan says the incoming administration is already getting to work

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Tom Homan to visit border with Gov. Abbott to tackle migrant crisis: Were not waiting Video

Tom Homan to visit border with Gov. Abbott to tackle migrant crisis: Were not waiting

Trumps incoming border czar Tom Homan joined Fox & Friends to discuss the Trump administrations plan to secure the southern border and how it is rooted in saving lives while putting a stop to the migrant surge.

Incoming border czar Tom Homan will join Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday at a key border area in Texas, and will serve meals to troops stationed there over Thanksgiving – ahead of what is expected to be significant cooperation between the Trump administration and Abbott’s team next year.

Homan and Abbott will greet and serve meals to Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Homan was appointed "border czar" by President-elect Trump this month after Trump’s election win.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THOMAS HOMAN, TRUMP'S INCOMING BORDER CZAR 

Governor Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"​​I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job," Trump said on Truth Social.

Homan, a former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director, will be one of the most high-profile figures in terms of the mass deportation operation the incoming administration has planned.

Abbott, meanwhile, has clashed repeatedly with the Biden administration over border security as his state bore the brunt of the historic migrant crisis at the southern border. 

Abbott caused controversy by bussing migrants to "sanctuary" cities like New York City, Chicago and others as a way to relieve the pressure on the state. His administration has also built its own border wall, set up buoys in the Rio Grande and deployed troops to provide additional border security.

Tom Homan

Tom Homan speaks at the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Abbott, a Republican, is likely to find an alliance with the incoming administration with aligned views on additional border security, the ending of "catch-and-release" and tougher penalties on those entering the U.S. illegally. Speaking on "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday, Homan said the incoming administration is not waiting until Jan 20 to get to work.

TRUMP'S ‘BORDER CZAR’ WARNS DEM GOVS REJECTING TRUMP DEPORTATION PLAN: ‘GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY’

"We're already planning what we're going to do to lock down the state of Texas," he said. "Gov. Abbott's in a great job so far. Illegal crossings in Texas are down over 80% because of the great work by Gov. Abbott, and he's been successful because he has taken the Trump policies and put them to work."

"We're going to partner up and help him do 100% security on his border, and we're going to do that across the southwest border," he said.

On Monday, Abbott announced that Texas recently installed more buoy barriers in the Rio Grande.

"Texas continues our historic border security mission to stop illegal entry and safeguard our nation," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF THE BORDER SECURITY CRISIS

‘Really disturbing’: Texas law enforcement warns about solo children crossing border Video

"We’ll use every tool and strategy available to hold the line," he said.

Later Monday, he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he was thankful for the incoming administration and the role Homan will play in it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m thankful that we have Tom Homan as the incoming border czar who is going to help execute those laws and enforce those laws and make sure that we get back to restoring order."

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

More from Politics