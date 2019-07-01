Buttigieg staffer calls GOP congressman to apologize for wishing he had been hit with urine

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., received an apology from Pete Buttigieg campaign staffer Samantha Lillian Elaine Pollara Sunday after she said she wished he had been hit with urine instead of a milkshake.

Gaetz was doused with a milkshake when he was leaving a Saturday town hall in Pensacola, with reports indicating it may have come from a political rival.

Gaetz was leaving a restaurant when Amanda Kondrat'yev -- who ran against Gaetz in 2016 -- allegedly threw the drink at him, The Pensacola News Journal reported.

After the incident, Pollara commented on social media about it and said she hopes the cup contains "urine next time."

Gaetz then called out Buttigieg on Twitter for having someone on his staff who would advocate violence. After he issued his response, Pollara called Gaetz personally to apologize for her behavior.

Gaetz praised Pollara for her maturity and credited her for being "reasonable" after she made the apology call.

Gaetz has also found himself in hot water for social media use recently, after tweeting about President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen and his alleged affairs with other "girlfriends."

A House Ethics Committee probe has been launched against him, despite his public apology to Cohen and his family, which took place during a March 1 appearance on "The Story" with Martha MacCallum.

"I want to say publicly what I've said privately to Michael Cohen and to his family, that I'm sorry," he said in March. "It's entirely appropriate to test the truthfulness of a witness, but that could've been done in a way that didn't invoke someone's family, and I shouldn't have done it."

Gaetz appeared on "The Story" again on Friday and said the investigation into him has revealed a political double standard.

"I stand by the comments I made on your show. But it really highlights the double standard that exists with today's left," he said.

