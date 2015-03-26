Bounty hunter touts endorsement from serial killer in race for Sacramento mayor
A California bounty hunter running for Sacramento mayor is touting his endorsement from a convicted serial killer.
Leonard Padilla told FOX 40 in Sacramento he's got fresh campaign backing from death row inmate Wesley Shermantine, one of the so-called "Speed Freak Killers" tied to the murders of as many as 15 people dating back to the 1980s.
The support of a killer didn't seem to bother the candidate.
"When you have a guy on death row endorsing you, you have to be somewhat proud of that," he said.
Padilla said he's not expecting a political "backlash" from the endorsement, since he's been "giving up bodies" while in prison. He also reasoned that there's no quid pro quo with a death row inmate.
"If I go out here to the unions, if I go to the firemen and ask for their endorsement, they are going to want something in return. This man can't ask for anything in return," Padilla told FOX 40.
Padilla faces a field of candidates for the seat, including incumbent Mayor Kevin Johnson.