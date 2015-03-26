Bounty hunter touts endorsement from serial killer in race for Sacramento mayor

A California bounty hunter running for Sacramento mayor is touting his endorsement from a convicted serial killer.

Leonard Padilla told FOX 40 in Sacramento he's got fresh campaign backing from death row inmate Wesley Shermantine, one of the so-called "Speed Freak Killers" tied to the murders of as many as 15 people dating back to the 1980s.

The support of a killer didn't seem to bother the candidate.

[pullquote]

"When you have a guy on death row endorsing you, you have to be somewhat proud of that," he said.

More On This... Federal inmate makes strong showing against Obama in West Virginia primary

Padilla said he's not expecting a political "backlash" from the endorsement, since he's been "giving up bodies" while in prison. He also reasoned that there's no quid pro quo with a death row inmate.

"If I go out here to the unions, if I go to the firemen and ask for their endorsement, they are going to want something in return. This man can't ask for anything in return," Padilla told FOX 40.

Padilla faces a field of candidates for the seat, including incumbent Mayor Kevin Johnson.

Click for more from FOX 40.