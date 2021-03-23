Democrats push tighter gun control laws after Boulder massacre

Democrats in Congress are calling for more gun control legislation following the tragic mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., with some prominent members of the party calling to push legislation through by ending the Senate filibuster.

The nation was horrified Monday after 10 people, including veteran police officer Eric Talley, were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder. The suspect of the shooting was captured by police and led out of the crime scene with a bloodied leg.

Following the tragedy, many prominent Democrats called for more gun control legislation online, with several eyeing an end to the filibuster to push measures through.

"It is long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so. It will take time to root out the disaffection, racism and misogyny that fuels so many of these senseless acts of violence," former President Barack Obama said in a statement Tuesday.

"But we can make it harder for those with hate in their hearts to buy weapons of war. We can overcome opposition by cowardly politicians and the pressure of a gun lobby that opposes any limit on the ability of anyone to assemble an arsenal. We can, and we must," Obama added.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tweeted that the gun violence in America is unending and claimed that gun violence will not end until the Democrats "get rid of the filibuster and finally pass gun safety legislation that a huge majority of Americans support."

BOULDER GROCERY MASSACRE LEAVES 10 DEAD INCLUDING COP, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

"Week after week, month after month, year after year – the gun violence doesn't end," wrote Warren. "And things won't get better until Democrats get rid of the filibuster and finally pass gun safety legislation that a huge majority of Americans support."

"What are we waiting for – another tragedy?" the senator added.

Former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) chief Julián Castro mirrored Warren, also calling for the Senate to nix the filibuster and push through gun control legislation.

"Less than two weeks ago the House passed critical gun safety legislation," wrote Castro. "It’s time we end the filibuster, pass it in the Senate, and better protect our communities from this violence."

GARLAND SAYS DOJ WOULD 'ADVANCE' BIDEN'S PRO-GUN CONTROL POLICIES

Calls for gun control legislation came from House leadership as well, with Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark, D-Mass., joining the other members of her party.

"No more obstruction. No more excuses," wrote Clark. "#GunControlNow."

Clark has also joined the progressive wing of her party in demanding the Senate ditch the filibuster, claiming the practice "continues to stand in the way of progress and justice."

"Eliminate it. Now," wrote Clark in February. "We can’t wait."

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, D., wrote that Americans should "channel our anger and grief into action on gun safety" before calling on the Senate to pass the House’s background check bill, H.R. 8.

BOULDER GROCERY STORE MASSACRE DESCRIBED BY WITNESSES AS CHAOS: HE JUST 'STARTED SHOOTING'

"Let's pass H.R. 8. Now," wrote Hirono.

Embattled Govs. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., and Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., both posted on Twitter following the tragedy, each calling for "national" gun control laws in their tweets.

H.R. 8 was previously defeated by the filibuster in 2019 when it could not garner the 60 votes needed to overcome the filibuster against it. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, N.Y., vowed the Democrats would bring it to the Senate floor for a vote.

Schumer doubled down on his plan while speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, maintaining he would hold a vote on H.R. 8.

"The Senate is going to debate and address the epidemic of gun violence in this country," Schumer said.

COLORADO REP. BOEBERT DECRIES 'SENSELESS VIOLENCE' IN BOULDER

Gun control advocacy group Brady released a statement following the tragedy, with President Kris Brown saying the organization was calling on the Senate to pass H.R. 8 and other gun control legislation.

"Brady calls on the Senate to immediately take up and vote on H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, bills passed by the House with bipartisan support less than two weeks ago," said Brown. "Leader Schumer has already pledged to bring a vote on background checks to the floor and the Senate should do so without delay."

Democrats have made gun control a top issue since taking control of both chambers of Congress and the White House in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, introduced a bill to the House that would create a national firearm registry and require individuals to go through a psychological evaluation and be 21 years old to apply for a firearms license.

Attorney General Merrick Garland also signaled in February that he would back President Biden’s gun control policies.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.