Colorado police report 'active shooter' reported at grocery store

Police in Boulder, Colo. are investigating a report of an active shooter at a local shopping center as authorities urge the public to stay away from the area.

It was not clear how many people were injured during what police described as an active shooter situation at the King Soopers, a grocery store on Table Mesa shortly before 3 p.m. local time.

According to local FOX 31 Denver, police first received a report of man shot in a car in the area. But officers who arrived on scene were reportedly shot at by an unknown suspect.

Live video on the ground showed police surrounding a building as someone could be heard over the loudspeaker saying, "This is the Boulder Police Department … come out with your hands up."

The footage later showed police officers armed with long guns being lifted via a firetruck apparatus onto the roof of the grocery store. Police K-9s could also be heard at the scene.

A store employee at a local sandwich shop, who did not give his name, told Fox News he and his coworkers heard gunshots before they moved to the back of their store for safety.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.