Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Border agents arrest man on FBI terror watchlist amid migrant influx: CBP sources

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., blames Biden's 'open invitation' border policies for terrorists coming to United States

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf , Bill Melugin | Fox News
close
GOP border bill is too ‘extreme’: Rep. Ro Khanna Video

GOP border bill is too ‘extreme’: Rep. Ro Khanna

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., argues on ‘Fox News Sunday’ that the Senate would not pass the House Republicans' border bill because it removes NGO funding.

Border Patrol agents arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watchlist after he crossed into the U.S. illegally Wednesday in California, multiple sources at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told Fox News.

The Afghan national crossed the border with a group of migrants near Otay Mesa, California, the sources said. Border Patrol agents took the migrants to a processing station, where a fingerprint scan determined the Afghan was a match on the Terrorist Screening Database. The FBI was then notified, confirmed the results, and began an investigation.

DEMOCRAT REP. RO KHANNA RIPS GOP BORDER BILL AS ‘EXTREME,’ CLAIMS BIDEN ‘DOING EVERYTHING HE CAN’

Yuma Arizona border

Border Patrol agents arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watch list after he crossed into the U.S. illegally Wednesday in California, multiple sources at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told Fox News. ((Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images))

The arrested subject crossed the border a day prior to the end of Title 42 — a COVID-19 emergency policy that allowed border agents to turn away migrants. Thousands of migrants have flooded to the border since the policy expired.

US BORDER IS ‘SCRAMBLING’ TO FIND A SOLUTION TO BIDEN’S ARTIFICIAL CRISIS: REP. BYRON DONALDS

Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier into the United States

Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.  ((AP Photo/Christian Chavez))

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., who represents the district where the arrest was made, told Fox News the Biden administration’s border policies attract terrorists.

"Biden’s open borders aren’t just a gateway to five million illegals, record human and child trafficking and the deadliest drug crisis in our history," Issa said. "Biden’s reckless policy is also an open invitation to even the most wanted terrorists in the world to come to America. They know they’ll never have to leave. The nation knows what’s going on and this president has only begun to be held accountable for what he has done."

FORMER ASSISTANT TREASURY SECRETARY ISSUES STARK WARNING OVER BIDEN BORDER PRIORITIES: A 'DELIBERATE ACT'

Border

MATAMOROS, MEXICO - Migrants walk into the Rio Grande from the bank of the river as they cross to enter the United States on May 11, 2023 in Matamoros, Mexico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Issa’s office said they confirmed the arrest of the suspected terrorist with their local CBP.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics