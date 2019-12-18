Bolivian ex-president Morales accused of sedition, terrorism; arrest ordered

Bolivian prosecutors on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former President Evo Morales, charging him with sedition and terrorism.

Interior Minister Arturo Murillo recently brought charges against Morales, alleging he promoted violent clashes that led to 35 deaths.

Officials say he ordered supporters to blockade cities in order to force the ouster of interim President Jeanine Áñez, who took over when Morales resigned last month after a wave of protests and under pressure from the police and military.

Morales, who was Bolivia’s first indigenous leader, left for political asylum in Mexico, claiming he was the victim of a coup d'état.

Critics of his administration had accused him of using fraud to win a fourth straight term in office in the Oct. 20 vote. An audit by the Organization of American States backed up the allegations, saying it found evidence of vote-rigging.

BOLIVIA CHANGE OF POWER POLARIZES WESTERN HEMISPHERE ALONG ‘TIRED, IDEOLOGICAL LINES’

Morales arrived in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires last week, which he reportedly plans to use as a base to influence politics in his neighboring home country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bolivia’s interim government, led by President Jeanine Añez, has expressed concern that Morales could use Buenos Aires as a campaign headquarters and might plot his return home.

“If he has to come, he knows that he has pending processes with the law,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.