Blue state Republican governor wins re-election to a fifth term in office

GOP Gov. Phil Scott wins another re-election in Democrat dominated Vermont

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
The Fox News Decision Desk projects that ​Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont will win a fifth two-year term in office, defeating Democratic Party challenger Esther Charlestin.

Scott, a former lawmaker and businessman who, according to public opinion polling, has long been one of the most popular governors in the nation. And Scott has now won five straight elections as governor in a heavily blue state.

Vermont and neighboring New Hampshire are the only two states in the nation that hold gubernatorial elections every two years.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont speaks with reporters in Berlin, Vt.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont speaks with reporters in Berlin, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Charlestin, 34, is an educator, consultant, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, a former member of her town's selectboard. She's also a first-generation Haitian American.

Also on the ballot were independents Kevin Hoyt and Eli "Poa" Mutino, and minor party candidate June Goodband.

Scott, in running for re-election this year, spotlighted that he would work to make Vermont more affordable and would push back against attempts by the Democrat-controlled legislature to increase taxes and fees.

The governor had clashed with state lawmakers over spending and initiatives, as he vetoed eight bills this past session. The legislature overrode six of those bills.

Scott, a moderate Republican, is a GOP critic of former President Trump.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

