Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

BLM leader physically removed from mayoral debate, suggests race played a factor: video

Abdullah suggested her race could have played a factor

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dramatic video circulating online shows the moment a Black Lives Matter leader in Los Angeles was forcibly carried out of an arena where mayoral candidates were holding a debate.

The video was shared by Melina Abdullah, a BLM leader and a Cal State Los Angeles professor, who said she was "brutally removed" from the closed event as she did not possess a ticket to be there, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Debates should be public ... especially at a public university," Abdullah said in a statement to the outlet, noting there was only a small attendance at the "near-empty theater."

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON HIT WITH NEW LAWSUIT: 'REQUIRED PROSECUTORS TO UNLAWFULLY HIDE THE TRUTH'

The professor also suggested her race could have played a factor, tweeting after her removal: "the white PBI [Pat Brown Institute] director called the police on me."

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08:  Professor and Chair of Pan-African Studies at CSULA Melina Abdullah attends the 8th Annual AAFCA Awards at the Taglyan Complex on February 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08:  Professor and Chair of Pan-African Studies at CSULA Melina Abdullah attends the 8th Annual AAFCA Awards at the Taglyan Complex on February 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Videos of the incident show campus police officers, each holding one of Abdullah’s arms, lifting her from the seat and removing her from the premises. Several people who appeared to support Abdullah, stood in front of the officers, blocking their path, or yelled at them for their actions. 

LA DISTRICT ATTORNEY GASCON ANGERS CRIME VICTIMS, PROSECUTORS WITH SWEEPING POLICIES

Following the incident, Abdullah took to Twitter to respond to supporters, thanking them.

CLICK HERE TO f THE FOX NEWS APP  

As a grassroots leader in L.A., Abdullah has played an active role in local and state politics, which included campaigning for California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021. 

During the campaign, Abdullah described Newsom's Republican opponent Larry Elder as a "Black face on White supremacy."

She has also supported controversial positions, such as defending convicted cop killers and has called for the abolishment of police departments.

She has also tweeted, "f--- the police," "Don't be afraid to say abolish the police" and other anti-police sentiments.  

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12, 2016 - Melina Abdullah, a Cal State Los Angeles professor affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement, right, hugs Marcus Vaughn, left, husband of Redel Jones, after she is released by police. (Photo by Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12, 2016 - Melina Abdullah, a Cal State Los Angeles professor affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement, right, hugs Marcus Vaughn, left, husband of Redel Jones, after she is released by police. (Photo by Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Photo by Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

She most recently spoke out against Tesla CEO Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, calling him a "racist."

The debate at the Cal State University facility included the five mayoral candidates that are leading in the polls. The participants included L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, businessman Rick Caruso, L.A. City Councilman Kevin de León and L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer.

The debate included several questions and comments about the city’s ongoing homeless crisis. 

More from Politics