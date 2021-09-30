Blinken, Mayorkas, Garland to travel to Mexico to discuss 'security issues'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will travel south of the U.S. border next week to discuss "security issues" with the Mexican government.

The top U.S. officials will visit Mexico City for an in-person meeting on Oct. 8, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday, but he would not elaborate on whether immigration would be discussed at the meeting.

PANAMA WARNS OF LOOMING HAITIAN MIGRANT WAVE, TENS OF THOUSANDS ON THE WAY

Ebrard indicated during a press conference that the main focus during the talks would be on reducing crime and "all forms of violence," Agence France Presse reported.

The meeting comes amid an escalating immigration crisis in the U.S., where thousands of undocumented migrants continue to overwhelm the southern border.

Panama foreign minister Erika Mouynes warned Wednesday that up to 60,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, were heading toward the US-Mexico border. She lamented that she repeatedly warned the Biden administration of the coming wave of Haitian migrants.