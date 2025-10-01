Blame Game: GOP spotlights 'Schumer shutdown' while Dems lash out at Republicans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The blame game over the first federal government shutdown in seven years is intensifying.

With neither President Donald Trump and the Republican majority in Congress, nor congressional Democrats, willing to lower the temperature, the government shut down at midnight Tuesday.

And both sides are blasting each other in a verbal fistfight with plenty of policy and political implications as next year's battle for Congress heats up.

"IT’S MIDNIGHT. That means the Republican shutdown has just begun because they wouldn’t protect Americans’ health care. We’re going to keep fighting for the American people," Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer posted on social media as the shutdown began.

Republicans countered, blaming Schumer and Democrats for the shutdown.

"This is basically Chuck Schumer," Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday in an interview on Fox News' "Fox and Friends." "He's worried he's going to get a primary challenge from AOC [Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez]."

Democrats insisted that any agreement to prevent a government shutdown, or now to end the shutdown, must extend tax credits for the popular Affordable Care Act (ACA) beyond the end of this year. Those credits, which millions of Americans rely on to reduce the costs of health care plans under the ACA, which was once known as Obamacare, are set to expire unless Congress acts.

But most Republicans oppose the extension of the credits and argue that the Democrats' demands would lead to a huge increase in taxpayer-funded healthcare for immigrants who entered the country illegally.

"I think it's important for the American people to realize that the far-left faction of Senate Democrats shut down the government because we wouldn't give them hundreds of billions of dollars for health care benefits for illegal aliens," Vance said in his "Fox and Friends" interview.

Hours before the shutdown, a new national poll indicated that nearly two-thirds of American voters said that the Democrats in Congress shouldn't force a federal government shutdown if their demands are not met.

But the New York Times/Siena poll also indicated that voters would blame Republicans and Trump, as well as Democrats, for a government shutdown.

But Schumer, speaking with FOX Business on Wednesday morning, argued that "the American people are on our side, completely and totally. They don't want their healthcare decimated."

And he charged that the White House and congressional Republicans "have refused to talk to us. They should come and talk to without conditions because the American people are suffering. Their health care is in shambles."

While all sides are in the hot seat, the one feeling the most heat may be the 74-year-old Schumer, who has led the Senate Democrats for nearly a decade.

The shutdown appears to offer the Democrat from New York a second chance, or a do-over.

This after he faced fierce backlash from the Democratic Party base, which hungers for more vocal opposition to Trump's unprecedented second-term agenda after his move to vote with Republicans to avoid a government shutdown this past spring.

Schumer's move raised questions about whether he would face a leadership challenge in 15 months, and whether he'd face a primary challenge from progressive rock star Ocasio-Cortez when the senator is up for re-election in 2028.

"There is one reason and one reason alone that Chuck Schumer is leading the Democrats off this cliff. He is trying to get political cover from the far-left corner of his base. He's afraid of a challenge for his Senate seat by AOC or someone like that," House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed in a Wednesday interview on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria."

But Schumer, in a joint statement with House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as the government shut down, pinned blame on Trump and the GOP "because they do not want to protect the healthcare of the American people."

"Over the last few days, President Trump’s behavior has become more erratic and unhinged. Instead of negotiating a bipartisan agreement in good faith, he is obsessively posting crazed deepfake videos," the top two Democrats in Congress and fellow New Yorkers, argued. "The country is in desperate need of an intervention to get out of another Trump shutdown."

With the battles for the House and Senate majorities in next year's midterm elections drawing closer, the blame-game over the shutdown quickly reached the campaign trail.

The Democrat-aligned outside group Majority Forward launched paid ads targeting Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who will likely face a challenging re-election next year.

And the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP re-election arm, fired up paid ads targeting Democratic Sen. Jon. Ossoff of Georgia, who is considered the most vulnerable Democrat running for re-election in the 2026 midterms.

In the battle for the House, where Republicans aim to defend their fragile majority, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee quickly went up with digital ads taking aim at 35 Republican-controlled districts they consider in play.

And as first reported by Fox News Digital, the rival National Republican Congressional Committee launched ads across 42 districts, hitting Democrats over the government shutdown.