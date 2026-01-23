Expand / Collapse search
Republican drops primary challenge against incumbent Sen. Cassidy after Trump-backed candidate enters race

'I support President Trump and respect his decision to endorse Julia Letlow to defeat Bill Cassidy,' Julie Emerson noted

Louisiana state Rep. Julie Emerson announced on Thursday that she was nixing her U.S. Senate bid in light of President Donald Trump-backed U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow entering the GOP primary.

"With Congresswoman Letlow's entrance into the race, the path to victory that was visible a couple of months ago has diminished. I support President Trump and respect his decision to endorse Julia Letlow to defeat Bill Cassidy. Because of this, I'm choosing to end my campaign now," Emerson said in a statement.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2015, is running for re-election.

TRUMP ENDORSEMENT ROCKS LOUSIANA SENATE RACE AS LETLOW JUMPS IN

Louisiana state Rep. Julie Emerson

Still shot from "Julie Emerson to challenge Cassidy for U.S. Senate."  (YouTube/@JulieEmersonLA)

After the House impeached Trump in 2021, Cassidy was one of the Senate Republicans who voted to convict during a vote that occurred after Trump had already departed from office — the Senate vote ultimately fell short of the threshold required to convict Trump.

The president pledged his endorsement to Letlow in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

WHO IS JOHN FLEMING, THE FREEDOM CAUCUS FOUNDING MEMBER CHALLENGING GOP SEN BILL CASSIDY?

Sen. Bill Cassidy

Chairman Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., arrives for a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Sept. 17, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Should she decide to enter this Race, Julia Letlow has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JULIA, RUN!!!" the president exclaimed in the post.

Letlow launched a Senate bid days later.

GOP LOUISIANA STATE SENATOR SAYS HE'S RUNNING FOR US SENATE BECAUSE INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN ‘SUCKS’

President Donald Trump, Rep. Julia Letlow, and first lady Melania Trump

President Donald Trump, Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., and first lady Melania Trump during the Congressional Ball in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.  (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Today, I am announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate to ensure the nation we leave our children is safer and stronger. Louisiana deserves a conservative Senator who will not waver. I am honored to have President Trump’s endorsement and trust. Let’s Geaux!" she declared in a Tuesday post on X.

Louisiana state Treasurer John Fleming and state Sen. Blake Miguez are also running in the Republican U.S. Senate primary in the state.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

