Blackburn at RNC claims Dems want to ‘keep you locked in your house’ to ensure government dependency

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., spoke on the third night of the Republican National Convention and drew a line between Democrats and Republicans in their responses to the crises that have hit the United States in recent times.

Blackburn condemned the Democrats' stances on the coronavirus, the role of police and China.

“If the Democrats had their way, they would keep you locked in your house until you become dependent on the government for everything,” Blackburn said Wednesday night. “That sounds a lot like Communist China to me — maybe that’s why Joe Biden is so soft on them. Why Nancy Pelosi says that ‘China would prefer Joe Biden.'”

“Yeah, I bet they would,” she added.

Blackburn used the theme of heroes to tie her speech together, first applauding medical officials that have responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

She then pointed to police officers and military servicemen and women, whose sacrifice and bravery do not “fit into [the] narrative” of the more radical Democrats.

Some, she said, have even called for the deflating of Pentagon funding, as the U.S. presence in the Middle East has lessened. Rep. Barbara Lee. D-Calif., angered some Republicans on the Hill with a tweet she posted in June calling to “Defund the Pentagon budget.”

“As hard as Democrats try, they can’t cancel our heroes,” Blackburn said. “They can’t contest their bravery, and they can’t dismiss the powerful sense of service that lives deep in their souls.”

Blackburn referred to the recent calls to “defund the police,” which some have interpreted literally, while other Democrats in Congress have called for redefining what police officers are responsible for and investing more heavily in community programs.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their radical allies try to destroy these heroes, because if there are no heroes to inspire us — government can control us,” Blackburn said Wednesday night.

Biden has said he does not agree with calls to defund the police but supports redirecting some funds. He also outlined a $300-million investment in policing and called for funds to be diverted to outreach programs.

Harris, who is the first Black and South Asian female nominated for vice president on a major party ticket and has a reputation as hard on law and order, has grappled with the recent calls for defunding the police.

Harris has made a point to not go so far as calling to defund the police, but has welcomed the narrative questioning police funding.

“We’ve got to reexamine what we’re doing with American taxpayer dollars and ask the question: Are we getting the right return on our investment? Are we actually creating healthy and safe communities?” she said in a “Good Morning America” interview in June. “That’s a legitimate conversation and it requires a really critical evaluation.”

Blackburn endorsed President Trump for another term as president Wednesday night.

In conclusion of her speech she said, “I hope you will stand with me as we send him back for four more years with a clear message to the Democrats: you will never cancel our heroes.”