Wisconsin
Published

Bipartisan affordable housing measures become Wisconsin law

Democratic WI Gov. Tony Evers signed off on 5 bills restructuring permit access, loan programs

Associated Press
A package of bipartisan measures bolstering affordable housing in Wisconsin has received final approval from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, while Republicans have signed off on more than half a billion dollars to pay for the effort.

PUBLIC SCHOOL READING INSTRUCTION OVERHAUL CLEARS WISCONSIN ASSEMBLY

Evers signed five bills into law Thursday establishing loan programs for builders and landlords and making it easier for developers to get permits for new residences. One of the measures sets limits on who can challenge permitting decisions and requires that local governments approve permits for residential housing projects that don't violate local standards.

Gov. Tony Evers during a speech

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed into law five bills altering the state's permit and loan infrastructure, in pursuit of bolstering affordable housing initiatives. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Meanwhile, Republicans who control the Legislature's budget-writing committee set aside $525 million on Thursday to fund the new loans, which are targeted to projects that improve aging units, expand infrastructure such as roads and utilities to serve affordable housing, or convert vacant commercial buildings into affordable housing.

EVERS SIGNS BIPARTISAN SALES TAX BILL AIMED AT SPARING MILWAUKEE FROM BANKRUPTCY

"Access to safe, reliable, and affordable housing statewide is an absolutely critical part of addressing Wisconsin’s long-standing workforce challenges," Evers said in a statement.

The Legislature is expected to pass the state budget, which includes funding for the housing projects, next week.

