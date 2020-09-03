Bill Weld, Rick Snyder among former Republican governors to endorse Biden

Anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project has gotten nearly 100 Republican and independent politicos on board its Republicans and Independents for Biden initiative, including former governors Rick Snyder of Michigan and Bill Weld of Massachusetts.

Snyder announced his endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday and called President Trump a "bully."

EX-PENNSYLVANIA GOP REP. CHARLIE DENT ENDORSES JOE BIDEN

"President Trump lacks a moral compass. He ignores the truth," Snyder wrote in a Detroit Free Press op-ed on Thursday. "While I am endorsing Joe Biden for president, I am still a Republican who also will be publicly supporting Republican candidates at the local, state and federal level."

The Trump campaign touted the president's support among "real Republican voters" in a response shared with Fox News.

“Joe Biden has been a failure in the Washington Swamp for a half century, so no one should be surprised when Swamp creatures gather to protect one of their own," Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. "President Trump has unprecedented support — over 95 percent — among real Republican voters and is also making strong inroads in Biden’s core Democrat constituencies, like Black Americans, Latinos, and union members."

Weld, a one-time primary challenger to Trump who ended his campaign in March, is also listed as a member of the steering committee for Republican and Independents for Biden.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER BILL STEPIEN WARNS BIDEN 'INJECTING POLITICS' WITH KENOSHA VISIT

The committee is headed by former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August.

"To all my Republicans and Independent friends out there who feel as I do but who have sat on the sidelines thus far, I encourage you to join us," Whitman wrote in an op-ed on Thursday.

Other members of Republican and Indedependents for Biden include former Transportation Secretary Mary E. Peters, who served under President George W. Bush, former Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent and current South Carolina state lawmaker Gary Clay.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lincoln Project launched the group in May.

Fox News' inquiry to the Biden campaign was not immediately returned.