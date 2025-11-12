Big Paychecks, Bigger Problems: How a bloated bureaucracy exposes Congress’ funding failure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A new report from a government watchdog group begs the question of why – with nearly 800,000 federal bureaucrats drawing six-figure salaries and the average payroll of the federal workforce far outpacing its size – is Washington still unable to fund the basics of government?

Open The Books, a project of American Transparency – a 501(c)3 nonprofit, nonpartisan charitable organization, closely tracks government spending and released an expansive report Wednesday ahead of a looming agreement between Republicans and Democrats to reopen the government, showing the swamp has gotten bigger, richer and more secretive since 2020.

The report, which analyzed all publicly disclosed federal salaries for Fiscal Year 2024, found a total of 2.9 million civil service employees with a total payroll of $270 billion plus an additional 30% for benefits. While the total number of employees rose by 5% since 2020, payroll grew nearly five times as much.

Currently, the federal workforce is costing American taxpayers $673,000 per minute, $40.4 million per hour and just under $1 billion per day, according to Open The Books. This includes almost 1,000 workers who are out-earning the president's $400,000 per year salary, 31,452 non-War Department federal employees who out-earned every governor of all 50 states, and 793,537 people making $100,000 or more. Those making $300,000 or more have seen an 84% increase since 2020, while there has similarly been an 82% increase in those earning $200,000 or more, the report points out.

Meanwhile, during Open The Book's investigation, the fiscal watchdog group also found that the names of 383,000 federal workers across 56 different agencies were redacted, amounting to a total of $38.3 billion in pay. According to Open The Books CEO John Hart, "You can't have accountability without visibility."

"The Trump administration has a historic opportunity to bring much-needed transparency to the administrative state. While federal employees don't add as much to the debt as safety net programs, defense, and overall agency spending, they are an indicator of government's growth," Hart said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Our investigators found far too many redactions and blind spots that DOGE should have already fixed. You can't have accountability without visibility. Taxpayers need a much clearer picture of the federal workforce than they have today."

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has been working with Open The Books to fight for greater transparency. In a letter sent in September to Scott Kupor, the director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), Ernst said she had identified "numerous examples" of full-time federal employees earning two salaries while moonlighting for other agencies or government contractors – something that is typically prohibited under the law. Ernst pointed out that this was being done without the approval or knowledge of these workers' managers.

"From 2021 to 2024, a Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) employee held multiple other full-time government contractor jobs, frequently billing taxpayers for more than 24 hours of work in a single day," Ernst chronicled in her letter. "In addition to HUD, she was paid by AmeriCorps and the National Institutes of Health. Since she teleworked in all three positions, she was able to hide her overlapping jobs and get away with billing taxpayers $225,866 for hours she never worked. She claimed she worked 26 hours on 13 of the 21 workdays in a single month."

Ernst also described a second example of a human resources official at the Peace Corps who was caught falsifying timecards submitted to different agencies, which led to the employee double-billing taxpayers for tens-of-thousands of dollars. She laid out several other examples in the letter as well.

"Until recently, outside of death and taxes, the expanding Washington bureaucracy was one of the few certainties in life," said Ernst. "I am proud to have partnered with the Trump administration and DOGE to successfully downsize the bloated bureaucracy, but there is much more work to be done to make Washington more efficient."

One can "look no further" than the "failed Schumer shutdown" Ernst said, pointing out that taxpayers will be on the hook for more than $12 billion in back pay for 750,000 non-essential federal employees who did not work for a month-and-a-half.

In October, Ernst introduced the Non-Essential Workers Transparency Act, aimed at providing the public with an exact accounting of how much back pay the government will be required to fork over in the case of a shutdown.

The bill would require executive agencies to submit detailed reports to Congress within 30 days of a lapse in appropriations that must include the total number of employees and contractors employed by the agency at the time of the shutdown, the total salaries paid by the agency during the prior fiscal year, the number of furloughed during the lapse and their annual pay, the number of employees not furloughed and the sum of their pay, and a requirement that all this information be posted publicly on the agencies' websites.