Bidens pay respects in Uvalde after mass school shooting

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived Sunday afternoon in Uvalde, Texas, where they visited a memorial for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting before attending mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

About 600 people attended the church service featuring Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller.

DOJ TO INVESTIGATE POLICE RESPONSE TO UVALDE SHOOTING

"Our hearts are broken," Garcia-Siller said.

After mass, the Bidens are then scheduled to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the shooting at the Uvalde County Event Center.

The Bidens’ visit to Uvalde comes after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

The Department of Justice announced Sunday it is conducting an investigation into law enforcement’s response to the shooting after the revelation that officers waited outside the classroom containing the gunman and children for an hour until Border Patrol agents breached the door and killed him.