Biden’s new nickname for Trump: ‘President Tweety’

Less than a week after he said he was “really resisting” giving President Trump a nickname, it appears Joe Biden’s changed his mind.

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee revealed on Monday that he’s calling Trump “President Tweety.”

Arguing that the president’s been slow to get federal relief aid to the American workers and businesses hurt by the shutdown of much of the nation’s economy the past two months to slow the coronavirus pandemic, Biden noted, “Trump is out there tweeting again this morning. I call him President Tweety. Reopen the country, end of quote.”

Biden, addressing the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Victory Fund’s progressive summit, added, “How are we supposed to do that if you're sitting on the money small businesses need in order to stay alive? Stop tweeting about it. Get the money out to Main Street now. It’s there. It’s been passed.”

The president’s famously known for his voracious tweeting habits at all hours of the day and night.

The president’s long called Biden "Sleepy Joe" in an attempt to raise doubts about his opponent’s physical condition and fitness for office.

Biden, in an interview with Snapchat that was posted last week in Vanity Fair, said that “Trump is a master at laying nicknames on people,” but added that, “I can hardly wait to get onto the stage with Donald Trump.”

The former vice president stressed that “in terms of energy ... I don't have any problem comparing my energy level to Donald Trump.” And he added that “I'm really resisting giving a nickname to” the president.