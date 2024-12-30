Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine

Biden's Defense Department announces new multi-billion-dollar aid packages for Ukraine

Ukraine military assistance packages total $2.47 billion

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Biden to announce over a billion dollars in Ukraine aid Video

Biden to announce over a billion dollars in Ukraine aid

Former CENTCOM spokesperson Ret. Col. Joe Buccino joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss U.S. aid to Ukraine and ceasefire talks in the Middle East.

The Department of Defense (DoD) announced two weapons packages for Ukraine on Monday, totaling $2.47 billion. 

The first of the two, the Presidential Drawdown Authority package, with an "estimated value" of $1.25 billion, is meant to "provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: missiles for air defense; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; and anti-tank weapons," the DoD stated in a press release.

"In addition, DoD announced an approximately $1.22 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package to provide Ukraine with additional air defense, air-to-ground, Unmanned Aerial Systems, and other capabilities to fight Russian aggression."

The aid packages come as the national debt tracker stands at more than $36 billion as of Dec. 26. 

PUTIN 'SEES MORE BENEFIT TO HIMSELF BY CONTINUING WAR THAN BY STOPPING,' RETIRED GENERAL SAYS

Ukraine soldier

Ukrainian servicemen participate in a training exercise in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 15, 2024. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The DoD outlined the packages' capabilities, including missile systems, missiles, munitions, ammunition, anti-armor systems, medical equipment and more.

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE TO SEND $1.25 BILLION IN WEAPON AID TO UKRAINE BEFORE TRUMP TRANSITION: REPORT

Joe Biden with his arm around Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy

President Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 21, 2022. The Biden Administration announced billions in security assistance for Ukraine on Dec. 30, 2024. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque )

Pentagon briefing room

The Department of Defense announced two weapons packages for Ukraine on Monday, totaling $2.47 billion. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is the Biden Administration's twenty-third USAI package and seventy-third tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021," the statement reads. 

"The United States continues to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to provide the support Ukraine needs to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression."

FOX News' Eric Revell and Liz Friden contributed to this report. 

More from Politics