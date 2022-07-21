Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis comes almost two years after pledging to 'shut down' virus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, contracting the virus almost two years after he pledged the virus would be "shut down" when he became president.

Biden made the promise to "shut down" the novel coronavirus regularly on the campaign trail, forming a key component of his platform.

On Thursday, the president was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the White House. It also comes one year to the day after Biden said the vaccine would prevent someone from contracting COVID.

PRESIDENT BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Biden has received the vaccine as well as two boosters.

The president released a video following his diagnosis, saying his "symptoms are mild" and that he appreciates Americans’ "inquiries and concerns" about his health.

"But I’m doing well, I’m getting a lot of work done," Biden said. "Gonna continue to get it done. And in the meantime, thanks for your concern and keep the faith, it’s going to be okay."

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a written statement. "He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.

"Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative," Jean-Pierre continued. "Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

"Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," she added.

The official Twitter account for President Biden later tweeted a photo of him sitting at his desk with a pen in hand overlooking some papers.

"Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern," the message from the president said. "Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy!"

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed reporting.