Biden will look ‘presidential as ever’ at debate no. 1, former DNC press secretary says

Democrats may be worried about Joe Biden’s performance at the first presidential debate Tuesday night, but former Democratic National Committee deputy press secretary Jose Aristimuno told “Outnumbered” his frequent gaffes are not a concern.

“The Republicans and Trump are obsessed with the mental health of Joe Biden,” he explained to host Harris Faulkner. “He's going to commit a gaffe, he's going to do something crazy… It’s disrespectful. He's not going to do that. He's going to look more presidential as ever.”

If anyone should be worried, it’s President Trump, Aristimuno explained, given the fact that there were more than 200,000 coronavirus-related deaths under his presidency.

Aristimuno argued Biden should be focused on offering solutions for the American people during the debate, instead of voters being concerned about his lack of energy.

“I'm not too worried about the gaffes,” he said. “Joe Biden needs to speak to the American people and tell them, ‘I have the solutions to your problems.’ That's really what this whole thing is about.”

The former press secretary urged Biden not to fall victim to Trump’s debate “nonsense” and focus on getting his message across to the people.

“Joe Biden shouldn’t fall trapped to the attacks that Donald Trump – we already know that he's going to say,” he said. “ Don't fall into the nonsense, talk to the American people. If I were president, when I'm president, this is what I want to do. This is how we're gonna get it done.”