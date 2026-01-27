Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas Gov Greg Abbott halts H-1B visas through 2027 after 'egregious schemes' allegedly displaced workers

State agencies and universities must report current visa holders and recruitment efforts by March 27

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Debate over H-1B visas is an example of how politics should work, columnist argues Video

Debate over H-1B visas is an example of how politics should work, columnist argues

Columnist David Marcus joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the disagreement over H-1B visas after Elon Musk and President-elect Trump expressed support.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday halted new H-1B visa petitions by state agencies and public universities as the state investigates potential program abuse.

In the letter, the governor cited reports of cases in which U.S. workers were allegedly displaced by lower-paid foreign labor.

"In the most egregious schemes, employers have even fired American workers and replaced them with H-1B employees, often at lower wages," Abbott wrote. 

President Donald Trump sits in Oval Office and signs executive orders

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Sept. 19, establishing the "Trump Gold Card" and introducing a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

STATE DEPARTMENT REPORTEDLY ORDERS VISA DENIALS TIED TO SPEECH CENSORSHIP AS TRUMP TEAM SLAMS EUROPE

"Rather than serving its intended purpose of attracting the best and brightest individuals from around the world to our nation to fill truly specialized and unmet labor needs, the program has too often been used to fill jobs that otherwise could—and should— have been filled by Texans," he added.

Abbott said the pause will give state and federal officials time to enact reforms while Texas continues investing heavily in education and workforce training to meet labor demands without relying on the visa program.

Greg Abbott of Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has immediately halted new H-1B visas in the state. (Getty Images)

LABOR UNIONS SUE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OVER SOCIAL MEDIA MONITORING OF VISA HOLDERS

The move comes after President Donald Trump in September alleged that while the visa program was intended to supplement the U.S. workforce, it has since been used to replace American workers.

"The large-scale replacement of American workers through systemic abuse of the program has undermined both our economic and national security," Trump wrote in a Sept. 19 proclamation.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures while speaking during news conference

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said his state "will not tolerate H-1B abuse in Florida institutions." (GovRonDeSantis/X.com)

Abbott’s order requires state agencies and public universities to submit a report to the Texas Workforce Commission by March 27, detailing their H-1B filings, current visa holders, countries of origin, job classifications, visa expiration dates, and efforts to recruit qualified Texas residents.

The freeze will remain in effect until May 31, 2027, unless approved in writing by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

