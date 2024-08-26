Gold Star mom reveals what Trump told her on third anniversary of son's death in Afghanistan withdrawal

Gold Star mom Paula Knauss Selph lambasted the Biden administration for continuing to evade accountability as she and other Gold Star families Monday marked three years since the terrorist attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. service members.

"On this day in particular, we are all grieving over something that should have never, ever happened the way it did," Selph, whose son, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, died in the botched withdrawal, said on "America Reports."

"It’s the lack of accountability that has really upset the nation on this. It is the lack of empathy and sympathy for a situation…at least say I’m sorry," she added. "At least apologize for a lack of leadership."

The grieving mother said Biden's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal cost the United States its credibility on the world stage, echoing former President Trump who told a crowd earlier Monday that foreign leaders and bad actors no longer "respect us."

"He’s right. We lost a lot of credibility in our nation and in our world powers," she told Fox News co-anchor Sandra Smith. "We have lost it. And the only way we will gain it back is if we become a world power again."

Moments earlier, Trump laid wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery Monday to honor the fallen soldiers killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Hamid Karzai International Airport. A clip on "America Reports" showed the former president placing flowers at the grave of Selph's son.

"He [Trump] called me right after that, and he expressed his sorrow at the fact that he would have to do that," Selph revealed. "He reminded me that there are good leaders in our nation who will step up when the time comes [and] we will all be grateful when the change of hand happens."

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Monday that he will present the Congressional Gold Medal to the families who lost loved ones in the Kabul airport attack.

Selph said the decision "brings honor" to the 13 grieving families.

"It brings honor to our nation," she told Smith, adding, "we will not forget."

Vice President Harris issued a statement Monday addressing the anniversary of the attack by listing the names of those lost and making a pledge to "fulfill our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families" and "always honor their service and sacrifice." She wrote that while her "heart breaks" with their "pain and loss," she believes "President Biden made the courageous and right decision to end America’s longest war."

Gold Star mom Shana Chappell, who also spoke to Fox News on Monday, said her son would not be proud of the current state of the country he died protecting.

"The Biden administration is 100% at fault for why my son lost his life, and now I look at the way our country is going, and I think this is not what my son died for. He did not die to watch our country go down the path that it's going," she said.

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.