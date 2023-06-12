Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden would veto GOP bill protecting access to pistol braces

Arm braces are mounted to rear of pistol to simplify shooting with one hand

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
close
US adversaries 'smell and see weakness' under Biden, will push back until they see power: Waltz Video

US adversaries 'smell and see weakness' under Biden, will push back until they see power: Waltz

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., discusses the Biden White House's claims that a Chinese spy base has been operating in Cuba since 2019.

President Joe Biden will veto a Republican bill that would restrict his administration's plans to regulate pistol braces if the legislation reaches his desk, the White House said Monday.

The measure, introduced by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., would put a halt to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) rule announced in January that places further regulations on stabilizing braces for pistols. These arm braces are mounted to the rear of a pistol to make it easier to shoot with one hand.

SCALISE DENIES GOP LEADERS HELD ANTI-ATF PISTOL BRACE BILL HOSTAGE TO SECURE VOTES FOR DEBT CEILING INCREASE

NRA meeting

President Biden announced Monday that he would veto a House Republican measure that seeks to restrict his administration's plans to regulate pistol braces. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

The ATF rule categorizes pistols with braces as short-barreled rifles, which require a federal license to own. The White House has argued this reclassification is necessary because the gun industry uses braces to work around regulations on short-barreled rifles, which shoot more accurately.

"The rationale is clear: short-barreled rifles are more concealable than long guns, yet more dangerous and accurate at a distance than traditional pistols," the White House said in a Monday statement. "As a result of this industry innovation, in the past few years we have witnessed mass shooters – including those in Dayton, Ohio, and Boulder, Colorado – use these ‘brace’ devices on heavy pistols in order to inflict mass carnage."

FEDERAL JUDGE IN TEXAS BLOCKS BIDEN ATF PISTOL BRACE RULE ON DAY OF DEADLINE TO REGISTER WEAPONS

Photo of Biden interviewed by Kal Penn

The White House has argued the reclassification of pistol braces is necessary because the gun industry uses them to work around regulations on short-barreled rifles, which shoot more accurately. (CBS/Paramount Plus/'The Daily Show'/YouTube)

The House GOP measure that disapproves of the ATF rule has 188 cosponsors. Several pro-gun groups have challenged the rule in court. These critics note the ATF initially approved pistol braces as a simple firearm attachment, often used by disabled gun-owners who can only use one arm to shoot.

"This abuse of rule-making authority requires either registration or a ban of pistol-braced firearms, dangerously violating our Constitution and irresponsibly disregarding Congress’ sole legislative authority," Clyde said when he announced his resolution in March. "Unquestionably, this is nothing more than a reckless attempt to advance President Biden’s ultimate goal of an unarmed America."

GOP MOVES TO BLOCK BIDEN'S PISTOL BRACE RULE: ‘ABUSE OF RULE-MAKING AUTHORITY’

Rep. Andrew Clyde

The House Republican resolution, introduced by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., would put a halt to an ATF rule announced in January that seeks to place further regulations on stabilizing braces for pistols.

Biden's promise to veto the measure comes amid Republican infighting over when to introduce it on the House floor. Clyde said in June that the measure was the subject of a threat from his party leadership over his opposition to the debt ceiling agreement.

"I was told by GOP leadership that if I didn't vote for the rule, then it would be very difficult to bring my bill to the floor," Clyde said on former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., denied the claims from Clyde and insisted the measure has not been brought to the floor over concerns about a lack of votes.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics