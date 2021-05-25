Biden to nominate LA Mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India: report

President Biden reportedly plans to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the next U.S. ambassador to India.

Garcetti, a close Biden ally who served as co-chair for the president's 2020 campaign, had been considered for a cabinet position, but a sexual harassment lawsuit against one of his aides may have lessened his chances, Axios reported Tuesday.

In December, Garcetti said he turned down a potential position at the White House because of the coronavirus crisis.

"As the administration reached out to me about serving," he said, "I let them know early this week that my city needs me now, and that I want to be here, and that I need to be here."

India is facing a resurgence of the virus that has overwhelmed hospitals.

Biden could reveal nominations for more than a dozen ambassadorships as early as next week, many of which are expected to go to close allies and donors, the outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"The ambassador doesn’t work for the State Department," former Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., and ambassador to China under former President Obama told Axios. "He or she works for the president of the United States."

Other big names being considered for ambassadorships reportedly include Cindy McCain for the World Food Program in Rome and former Obama White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel for Japan.

The president began vetting potential ambassadors in March, a process that some donors have called "opaque," according to Axios.

Garcetti called previous reporting on the potential position "speculative."

He has served as mayor of Los Angeles since 2013 and won't be ineligible to run again in 2022 because of term limits. Garcetti won reelection in 2017 with an overwhelming majority of the vote.

Garcetti, 50, is the son of Gil Garcetti, who served as Los Angeles County district attorney from 1992 to 2000.

Biden’s nominations will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Garcetti's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' after-hours request for comment.