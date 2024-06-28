Expand / Collapse search
Presidential Debate

Biden speaks at Georgia Waffle House following debate performance: 'I think we did well'

Biden told reporters that he is feeling under the weather

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Voters answer: What is one thing you will remember Trump said at the debate Video

Voters answer: What is one thing you will remember Trump said at the debate

Some voters told Maslansky and Partners President Lee Carter that former President Trump appeared more ‘composed’ than former President Biden while others criticized his responses on helping Black Americans and the war in Ukraine.

President Biden spoke to reporters following Thursday night's CNN debate and expressed the belief that he performed well against former President Trump.

"I think we did well," Biden told reporters at an Atlanta area Waffle House when asked how he performed. 

When asked if he had any concerns about his performance, the president said, "No it's hard to debate a liar, New York Times pointed how he lied 26 times. Big lies."

Biden was then asked if he was suffering from a cold, which the campaign revealed following the debate performance where many expressed concerns about the sound of Biden's voice.

BIDEN MAKES STUNNING OMISSION WHILE CLAIMING NO TROOPS DIED 'ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD' ON HIS WATCH

Biden at CNN Debate

President Joe Biden speaks as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I am sick," Biden said.

Biden's comments come after it was revealed that a flash poll conducted by CNN following the debate showed viewers believe Trump soundly defeated Biden.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump

President Biden and former President Trump debated on Thursday night.  (Getty Images)

The majority of users on social media seemingly agreed that Biden lost the debate including some liberal pundits.

Biden's camp has put out positive reviews of his performance.

"Joe, you did such a good job!" First Lady Jill Biden said to the president on a stage after the debate. "You answered every question. You knew all the facts."

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden walks off stage during the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"It was a slow start but a strong finish," VP Kamala Harris told Fox News Digital after the debate.

The president heads to Raleigh, North Carolina, where he'll hold a rally Friday in a state he lost to Trump by a razor-thin margin in 2020.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report

