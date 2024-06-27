Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Reactions claiming winner and loser pour in following Trump and Biden's debate: 'More presidential'

Trump and Biden clashed on a variety of key issues during the CNN debate on Thursday

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Donald Trump: We are no longer respected as a country Video

Donald Trump: We are no longer respected as a country

 Former President Trump goes after President Biden for the damage he has done to the United States during the CNN Presidential Debate. (Courtesy: CNN)

Reactions from users on social media came flooding in immediately following the end of the presidential debate between former President Trump and President Biden on Thursday night. 

"Trump came across more presidential tonight," former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer posted on X.

"Biden appeared old and stumbled too often. He garbled a lot of his words. I don’t think he bombed, but he wasn’t good. Trump was nicely calm. This was a strong night for Trump."

"Trump won the debate," Texas Republican State Rep. Brian Harrison posted on X.

BIDEN MAKES STUNNING OMISSION WHILE CLAIMING NO TROOPS DIED 'ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD' ON HIS WATCH

Biden and Trump debate

Biden and Trump speak at CNN presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia (Getty Images)

"It wasn't even close. The Democrat Party knows this."

"Tonight’s debate was a pass/fail test for Joe Biden," Outkick.com founder Clay Travis posted on X. "And it was a lenient grading curve. Yet Biden still failed. Even after a full week of preparation. They’re going to replace him."

TRUMP VOWS HE 'WILL NOT BLOCK' ABORTION PILLS OR MEDICATION IF ELECTED, SAYS HE BELIEVES IN 'EXCEPTIONS'

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden walks off stage during the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Many members of the media, including on liberal networks, expressed concerns about Biden's debate performance.

"This debate was a total and complete disaster for Biden," former CNN commentator Chris Cilizza wrote on X. "He looked old. His answers trailed off repeatedly. He was hard to understand. He would stop in mid sentence and move on to something else. I NEVER thought he would be this bad. Stunning. Truly."

Others on social media suggested Biden's performance was strong at times.

"Not good, but I don’t think Biden was that bad—may have won the last 75 Minutes, but 1st 15 matter most," former FEC Commissioner Brad Smith posted on X.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

