Reactions claiming winner and loser pour in following Trump and Biden's debate: 'More presidential'

Reactions from users on social media came flooding in immediately following the end of the presidential debate between former President Trump and President Biden on Thursday night.

"Trump came across more presidential tonight," former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer posted on X.

"Biden appeared old and stumbled too often. He garbled a lot of his words. I don’t think he bombed, but he wasn’t good. Trump was nicely calm. This was a strong night for Trump."

"Trump won the debate," Texas Republican State Rep. Brian Harrison posted on X.

"It wasn't even close. The Democrat Party knows this."

"Tonight’s debate was a pass/fail test for Joe Biden," Outkick.com founder Clay Travis posted on X. "And it was a lenient grading curve. Yet Biden still failed. Even after a full week of preparation. They’re going to replace him."

Many members of the media, including on liberal networks, expressed concerns about Biden's debate performance.

"This debate was a total and complete disaster for Biden," former CNN commentator Chris Cilizza wrote on X. "He looked old. His answers trailed off repeatedly. He was hard to understand. He would stop in mid sentence and move on to something else. I NEVER thought he would be this bad. Stunning. Truly."

Others on social media suggested Biden's performance was strong at times.

"Not good, but I don’t think Biden was that bad—may have won the last 75 Minutes, but 1st 15 matter most," former FEC Commissioner Brad Smith posted on X.