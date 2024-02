Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden was projected to win Michigan's Democratic primary on Tuesday despite pushback from Arab-American voters opposed to his support for Israel's war in Gaza, and the president said it would "take all of us coming together" to defend American freedom and democracy.

His easy win in Michigan, according to a projection from The Associated Press, marked his fourth primary victory in as many states as he seeks the Democratic nomination.

"I want to thank every Michigander who made their voice heard today," Biden said in a statement. "Exercising the right to vote and participating in our democracy is what makes America great."

The landslide victory comes despite a movement among the state's Arab-American population to "Abandon Biden" and vote "uncommitted" on primary ballots in protest of his support of Israel's war in Gaza. The effort was backed by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who said Tuesday she was proud to vote against Biden in the primary while calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists continue to fight following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on the Jewish State.

The president's victory on Tuesday helped him inch closer to securing his party's nomination and setting up a potential rematch with former President Trump, who defeated former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley in the Republican primary.

"Four years ago, it was Michigan’s diverse coalition that came together to reject Donald Trump's MAGA extremism and sent me and Kamala to the White House," Biden said. "Because of Michiganders, we've been able to work hand in hand with Governor Whitmer and the incredible Democratic leaders in Michigan's congressional delegation to deliver enormous progress."

He continued: "I was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with UAW workers last year as they led the fight for the wages and benefits they deserve. We took on Big Pharma and are lowering the cost of prescription drugs for nearly 2 million Michigan seniors. We’re investing in our world-class auto industry and are finally making big corporations pay their fair share after Trump rigged the economy for special interests and gave handouts to his wealthy friends. And we’re fixing our crumbling bridges and roads while creating thousands of good-paying, union jobs right here in Michigan after Trump shipped them overseas."

Biden said "for all of this progress, there is so much left to do" while criticizing Trump for "threatening to drag us even further into the past as he pursues revenge and retribution."

"[Trump] proudly brags that he is the reason Roe v. Wade was overturned in this country," Biden said. "Because of Donald Trump, women’s lives are at risk, doctors face the prospect of criminal penalties for doing their jobs, and families desperately trying to have children are having access to fertility treatments ripped away. Now, Donald Trump wants to ban abortion nationwide – including here in Michigan."

"You've heard me say many times it’s never a good bet to bet against the United States of America," the president said. "It's never a good bet to bet against Michiganders either. This fight for our freedoms, for working families, and for Democracy is going to take all of us coming together. I know that we will."

