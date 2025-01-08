Biden says he is still considering pre-emptive pardons for Trump targets Liz Cheney, Fauci and others

President Biden said he was still considering pre-emptive pardons for President-elect Donald Trump's political foes, such as former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Dr. Anthony Fauci, during his final interview with a print publication before leaving the White House.

The interview, conducted over the weekend in the Oval Office by USA Today's Washington Bureau chief Susan Page, was released Wednesday morning. Biden told Page during the discussion that he was still unsure whether to offer pre-emptive pardons to potential Trump targets, including Cheney, Fauci and others.

Biden added during the interview that when he met with Trump following his November election victory, he urged the president-elect not to "try to settle scores."

TWO FEDERAL DEATH ROW INMATES REFUSE BIDEN'S COMMUTATION IN CONTINUED FIGHT TO PROVE THEIR INNOCENCE

"He didn't say, 'No, I'm going to...' You know. He didn't reinforce it. He just basically listened," Biden told Page.

Reports of potential pre-emptive pardons for people who could face Trump's political wrath started to surface after Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, following his conviction on felony gun and tax charges. The pardon came after Biden said he was not considering such a move.

Biden continued handing out pardons and commutations during the waning days of his presidency. Last month, he set a record for the largest single-day act of clemency when he commuted the sentences of roughly 1,500 people in mid-December.

Some Democrats have warned the move to issue additional broad-based pardons for Trump's political targets – on Biden's way out the door – could set a dangerous precedent. Meanwhile, others have publicly advocated for the pardons over fear of what Trump might do.

One of the public officials who Biden has reportedly been considering for one of the pre-emptive pardons, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told CNN Monday that he did not want to see every president going forward handing out broad-based, blanket pardons. However, Schiff stopped short of saying whether he would decline such a pardon if it were offered to him.

BIDEN CLAMS HE ‘MEANT WHAT I SAID’ WITH PROMISE NOT TO PLEDGE HUNTER, HOPES IT DOESN'T SET PRECEDENT

Other lawmakers, such as Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., signaled support for Biden issuing pre-emptive pardons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think that without question, Trump is going to try to act in a dictatorial way, in a fascistic way, in a revengeful [way his] first year … towards individuals who he believes harmed him," Markey told Boston Public Radio following Trump's November election victory. "If it’s clear by January 19th that [revenge] is his intention, then I would recommend to President Biden that he provide those preemptive pardons to people, because that’s really what our country is going to need next year."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.