Biden's full list of clemency and commutation recipients revealed

The White House released a list of names of the 39 people whom President Biden pardoned, as well as a list of the nearly 1,500 whose sentences he commuted, on Thursday.

The move from Biden set a new, single-day record for clemency under any president, and it comes after he pardoned his son, Hunter, earlier this month. The controversial pardon of his son put pressure on Biden from others in the Democratic Party to issue additional pardons.

Biden said Thursday that he plans to take more steps during the next few weeks before he exits the Oval Office.

"My Administration will continue reviewing clemency petitions to advance equal justice under the law, promote public safety, support rehabilitation and reentry, and provide meaningful second chances," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

A list provided to Fox News Digital by the White House indicated that all 39 pardons had been given to only non-violent offenders, many of whom had been convicted of drug crimes. Drug offenders were labeled as much on the list, but no other details were given about the non-drug-related, non-violent offenses committed by the list of 39 pardons.

The list did go into extensive detail as to why each of the 39 pardons was deserved, citing examples of community engagement, professional and academic accomplishments.

Speaking of the nearly 1,500 sentences he commuted, Biden said that their long prison sentences would have been shorter under today's laws. All of those selected had been placed under home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, and "have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities and have shown that they deserve a second chance."

Among those included in the sweeping action were a decorated military veteran and pilot, a nurse who helped lead vaccination efforts during the pandemic and an addiction counselor who works with young people to help them avoid drugs.

Biden has not reserved clemency and commutations for the end of his term. He first granted clemency in April 2022 to 75 people who had been convicted of drug offenses and others who were under home confinement as part of provisions of Congress' pandemic relief bills. That action was followed up by six pardons in December of that same year, consisting of people convicted of alcohol- and drug-related crimes.

Between April 2023 and April 2024, Biden granted 47 additional commutations and 11 pardons to people under home confinement or convicted of non-violent drug offenses.