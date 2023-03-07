Biden pick to run FCC, Gigi Sohn, withdraws nomination after Sen. Manchin opposes

President Biden’s pick to run the Federal Communications Commission withdrew her name from consideration Tuesday, the White House has confirmed.

Gigi Sohn, whom the White House first nominated in October 2021, said her decision came in response to "unrelenting, dishonest and cruel attacks" from cable and media industry lobbyists, The Washington Post first reported.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., said earlier Tuesday he would not support Sohn's confirmation.

"We appreciate Gigi Sohn’s candidacy for this important role," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. "She would have brought tremendous intellect and experience, which is why the president nominated her in the first place. We also appreciated her dedication to public service, her talent and her years of work as one of the nation’s leading public advocates on behalf of American consumers and competition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.