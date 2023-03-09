Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Biden in Philadelphia budget speech refers to Trump as 'maybe future president,' crowd boos

Biden called former President Donald Trump the 'maybe future president' in a speech in Philadelphia on Thursday

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
When discussing his newly unveiled budget blueprint, President Biden referred to his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, as the "maybe future president" of the United States while recalling a "big fight" the two men had during the 2020 campaign.

"I was running for office at the time, and you may remember that I had a big fight with the former president and maybe future president." Biden recalled at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"Bless be Father." Biden added, while making the sign of the cross.

U.S. President Joe Biden talks about his proposed FY2024 federal budget during an event at the Finishing Trades Institute on March 09, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Seen as a preview to his re-election platform, Biden's proposed budget is projected to cut the deficit by $3 trillion over the next 10 years but will find no support in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Following resounding boo's from audience members, Biden forged ahead remembering the "big fight" he had with Trump.

"The big fight you may remember going on was with our good friend, the former president, who decided to fire all the inspector generals."

BIDEN AGAIN CLAIMS ‘MAGA REPUBLICANS’ CALLED FOR ‘DEFUNDING THE POLICE’

"I said, ‘You shouldn’t do that.’ Well, guess what? Now we’re finding out there are billions of [COVID-19 relief] dollars were stolen." Biden stated. 

The White House has emphasized Biden’s "intentions" to run for re-election, but the President has not formally announced his bid for reelection. Biden, who is 80-years-old, is the oldest president in U.S. history. 

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Trump formally entered the 2024 US presidential race, making official what he's been teasing for months just as many Republicans are preparing to move away from their longtime standard bearer. 

In November, Trump announced that he is running for the 2024 Republican nomination for president. 

Trump announced his third presidential bid during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, home after having teased a bid since leaving office in 2021.

BIDEN ADMIN WEIGHS REVIVAL OF POLICY TO DETAIN MIGRANT FAMILIES AMID SOUTHERN BORDER CRISIS: REPORTS

A handful of 2024 presidential hopefuls have also announced their candidacies. 

Democrat contender, Marianne Williamson, announced her bid in a challenge to President Biden in February. The self-help author, who has written 14 books, previously ran in the 2020 presidential race but struggled to gain traction in a crowded field. 

While only one Democrat contender has thrown their hat into the ring, a handful of Republican have announced their official candidacy. 

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. 

Former two-term South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who later served as ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, also launched her presidential campaign in Feb. in her hometown of Charleston before heading straight out onto the campaign trail in New Hampshire and Iowa.

"I’m not afraid to call BS on all the bailouts and handouts that are bankrupting America. And I’m not afraid to call out my fellow Republicans," the 51-year-old Haley said.

Vivek Ramaswamy departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Friday, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vivek Ramaswamy, a health care and tech sector entrepreneur, best-selling author, conservative commentator, and crusader in the culture wars, also declared his candidacy in late February.

The 37-year-old Ramaswamy, author of "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam," says his vision centers on restoring the "national identity in America."

Just last week, businessman Perry Johnson declared his candidacy. Earlier this year the 75-year-old Johnson signaled his White House ambitions by spending big bucks to run an ad during the Super Bowl targeting Iowa voters and showcasing his pledge to cut federal spending by 2% per year.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 

