Biden moving forward on $1B in weapons for Israel after previous shipment paused over Rafah concerns: report

The Biden administration is reportedly moving forward with a plan to send Israel $1 billion worth of weapons after the White House briefly paused a shipment last week over concerns about Israel’s planned ground invasion of Rafah.

The weapons package, according to the Wall Street Journal, will include $700 million in tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles and $60 million in mortar rounds.

Israel has portrayed Rafah as the last stronghold of Hamas, brushing off warnings from the United States and other allies that any major operation there would be catastrophic for civilians.

