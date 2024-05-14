Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden moving forward on $1B in weapons for Israel after previous shipment paused over Rafah concerns: report

Israel has portrayed Rafah as the last stronghold of Hamas

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
The Biden administration is reportedly moving forward with a plan to send Israel $1 billion worth of weapons after the White House briefly paused a shipment last week over concerns about Israel’s planned ground invasion of Rafah. 

The weapons package, according to the Wall Street Journal, will include $700 million in tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles and $60 million in mortar rounds. 

President Biden pointing

President Biden is moving forward with a new $1 billion weapons package for Israel, according to the Wall Street Journal.  (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

REPORTS OF BIDEN WHITE HOUSE KEEPING ‘SENSITIVE’ HAMAS INTEL FROM ISRAEL DRAWS OUTRAGE

Israel has portrayed Rafah as the last stronghold of Hamas, brushing off warnings from the United States and other allies that any major operation there would be catastrophic for civilians.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

