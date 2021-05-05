Biden, when asked about Liz Cheney, says 'I don't understand Republicans'

President Biden seemed perplexed Wednesday by the effort of House Republicans to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as the GOP conference chair.

When asked about GOP leaders seeking to remove the Wyoming Republican from her No. 3 spot in leadership, Biden responded: "I don’t understand the Republicans."

Biden made the off-the-cuff comments as he was leaving the Las Gemelas restaurant at Union Market in Washington, D.C., where he picked up tacos and enchiladas for lunch to mark the Cinco de Mayo holiday.

Biden chose the stop because Las Gemelas was a beneficiary of the Biden administration’s new $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund to help hard-hit small businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump and top House leaders have targeted Cheney for removal from House leadership for her unwillingness to bow to Trump and her tussles with the current leadership of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Steve Scalise, R-La., who did not back Trump's impeachment and have encouraged his continued involvement in the party as a way to win back the House in 2022.

Cheney has stood firm behind her impeachment vote against Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and said she wouldn't support him for a 2024 comeback run for president. Cheney has also admonished the "dangerous claims" by Trump and his allies that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

Trump has inserted himself in the House GOP drama and came out in support Wednesday of New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to replace Cheney.

Stefanik, who was a staunch defender of Trump in his first impeachment trial, has been making calls to gain support for a challenge to Cheney, which could occur as soon as next week. She gained the support of top House Republicans, as well, including Scalise, the GOP whip.

Stefanik has built up goodwill among Republicans in the caucus for her $2 million in fundraising donations to GOP candidates last year, especially to women. Her fundraising committee, known as E-PAC, specializes in recruiting and supporting female GOP candidates.

Stefanik embraced Trump's support Wednesday and tweeted her thanks.