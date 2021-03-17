Biden celebrates St. Patrick's Day with Irish PM, delivers address to Irish Americans

President Biden celebrated St. Patrick’s Day virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin Thursday and reiterated the U.S.’ ‘deep, deep affection’ for Ireland.

The Irish prime minister traditionally visits the White House on St. Patrick’s day for a formal meeting, but this year the gathering was online.

Biden stressed his support for the Good Friday Agreement, a 1998 deal that ensures peace in Northern Ireland. "On the Good Friday Agreements, we strongly support them and think it is critically important that they be maintained," Biden said.

Biden said it was "critically important" to maintain the deal, adding "the political and economic stability of Northern Ireland is very much in the interest of all our people."

Biden thanked Martin for the bowl of shamrocks he’d sent, which Martin said were a symbol of "undying friendship" between the two nations.

Biden talked about his own Irish-American roots, telling stories of his grandparents who had emigrated to the U.S. "There’s a lot of folks here in Ireland — my — my friends from Ireland would always say the American Irish think they’re more Irish than the Irish. But the truth of the matter is that we have a great affection for the country and a great affection for the tradition," Biden said.

After the call, Biden hosted a virtual address for Irish Americans where he joked that in the Senate and as vice president he'd find any excuse to visit the Irish embassy. He told more stories of his family's Irish roots and the struggles Irish Americans had once faced.

"The story of the Irish, and the Irish in America, is a story of people who have weathered hard times but always come through,' he said. "We faced hardship in these hard times, like our ancestors faced theirs, the pandemic hunger and the economy that's not working for so many people. We dream of a better, fairer, more prosperous America."

Vice President Kamala Harris also met virtually with Martin in lieu of the breakfast that the vice president traditionally hosts.

Martin told the Biden the Irish were "so proud of your election as president of the United States of America."

Martin thanked the president for his "unwavering support" of the Good Friday Agreement. "It has meant a lot, and it has mattered, including as we negotiated Brexit. With a new trading relationship now in place between the European Union and the United Kingdom, and a protocol that protects peace and avoids a hard border on this island, I want to move forward with a positive relationship with the United Kingdom," Martin said.