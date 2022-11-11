Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'

President Biden was interrupted by protesters as he delivered remarks at a climate summit in Egypt on Friday.

The president flew his jet across the Atlantic Ocean to the 27th annual U.N. Climate Conference (COP27), where he said the United States is determined to make "transformational changes" to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. He touted his administration's accomplishments, boasting of billions of dollars that will be invested to fight climate change and announcing new regulations designed to cut methane emissions 30% by 2030.

"We're racing forward to do our part to avert the ‘climate hell,’" Biden told the audience, referencing a comment made by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres earlier this week.

The president spoke for about 25 minutes, at one point stumbling over his words.

Toward the end of his speech, a loud shout was heard from the back of the room, where a group of people were holding a sign expressing opposition to fossil fuels.

The president briefly paused, waited for the interruption to cease, and then continued.

His speech touched on familiar themes, addressing the need for international cooperation to reduce emissions and pledging to increase U.S. commitments to meet global climate goals.

"From my first days in office, my administration has led with a bold agenda to address the climate crisis and increase energy security at home and around the world," Biden said. "We immediately joined the Paris Agreement … I apologize we ever pulled out of the agreement."

The enthusiastic U.N. audience applauded loudly as Biden rattled off his administration's accomplishments, including massive legislation he ushered through Congress to increase green energy production, subsidize electric vehicles, and spend $368 billion to support onshore and offshore wind energy, solar power, and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Biden also made a series of announcements in his remarks, including doubling the US commitment to a fund to improve climate resilience to $100 million, $150 million in new support for adaptation and resilience work in Africa, and help create a program to expand warning systems for extreme weather in Africa.

"These critical steps are already locking in vital investments in our infrastructure delivery to lower costs for clean energy, spurring good paying union jobs for American workers and advancing environmental justice in our communities," Biden said.

"We're proving good climate policy is good economic policy. It's a strong foundation for durable, resilient and inclusive economic growth," he added, receiving loud cheers.

He emphasized that America cannot meet global climate benchmarks alone and called for greater international cooperation.

"The United States has taken a daring step to meet our goals. We're delivering on our promise of leadership. And more and more, the world is standing with us," Biden said.