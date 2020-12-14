Biden HHS nominee was an investor in company sued over elder abuse claims

President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra, appears to have invested in a real estate investment company that was sued for elder abuse.

Becerra, who sold the stock earlier this year, reported previous investments dating back to 2015 in Welltower – including between $10,001 and $100,000 worth of stock in 2019.

Welltower has a joint venture relationship with Sunrise Senior Living, and had at least $6 billion worth of investments in Sunrise as of 2018.

However, the companies were named in a California lawsuit alleging elder abuse, neglect and wrongful death, after a man died of COVID-19 in a Sunrise Villa Bradford, which is owned by Wellotwer and Sunrise Senior Living, facility, as reported by the Orange County Register. The lawsuit was filed by the decedent’s three sons, who claim the facility prioritized profits over patient care.

BIDEN'S HHS PICK XAVIER BECERRA HAS A 'ME TOO' CASE CONNECTION TO KAMALA HARRIS

Welltower also has a relationship with rehabilitation and long-term services provider Genesis HealthCare, including an 100% ownership stake in more than 50 properties as of 2019. Genesis was sued earlier this year by Vermont’s Attorney General over allegations of neglect, which was resolved with a $740,000 settlement.

Facilities owned by Genesis have seen patients fall victim to coronavirus infections, as well. The Intercept reported earlier this month that one-in-six COVID-related deaths in Vermont occurred at a Genesis nursing home.

A spokesperson for Biden’s transition team told Fox News that Becerra has been proactive about taking on elder fraud.

“Attorney General Becerra has been a national leader in holding facilities accountable for their health standards, including during COVID, and for opposing efforts to roll back protections for seniors in nursing homes,” the spokesperson said. “He would bring the experience to HHS of having actually taken action on elder fraud and abuse and gotten results, including major settlements with facility operators.”

Becerra, who is currently California’s Attorney General, has made a concerted effort to crack down on elder abuse in California in its varying forms.

During the coronavirus crisis he teamed up with other states to send a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid urging immediate action, outreach and transparency amid high infection rates at Medicare and Medicaid facilities.

He also led a coalition of 17 attorneys general in opposing federal actions that could diminish protections for seniors in care facilities.

Before becoming attorney general in California, Becerra served 12 terms in Congress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP