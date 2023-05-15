Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden, Harris release financial disclosures for 2022

The financial disclosures of the president and vice president show outside sources of income in 2022

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Biden celebrates migrant encounter decrease after end of Title 42 Video

Biden celebrates migrant encounter decrease after end of Title 42

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy reports on President Biden’s weekend response to the aftermath of Title 42 on ‘Special Report.’

The White House on Monday released financial disclosure forms for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris covering 2022. 

The disclosures, obtained by Fox News Digital, show little change from the previous year in their respective earnings.

It showed that Biden earned less than $201 in royalties for his 2007 memoir "Promises to Keep" and between $2,501 and $5,000 for his 2017 memoir "Promise Me, Dad." 

The report lists the assets of the president and his wife, Jill Biden, only within a range, showing they are worth between $1.05 million and $2.58 million. 

BIDEN ADMIN WEIGHS KEEPING US SPACE COMMAND HEADQUARTERS IN COLORADO OVER ALABAMA'S ABORTION LAWS: REPORT

Vice President Harris stands in front of a masked President Biden

The White House released finiaical disclosure forms for President Biden and Vice Presidnet Harris on Monday. Biden is worth between $1.05 million and $2.58 million. Harris is worth between $3.42 million and $8.29 million. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Bidens owe between $250,000 and $500,000 on a mortgage on their Delaware home, plus between $30,000 and $100,000 on other loans. 

The vice president reported higher royalties for her 2019 memoir, "The Truths We Hold," at more than $41,000. She earned more than $40,000 for her 2019 children’s book "SuperHeroes Are Everywhere." She earned $456,000 in total. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris is married to Doug Emhoff, a lawyer and law professor. Together, their assets total between $3.42 million and $8.29 million. They owe between $1 million and $5 million on a mortgage on their home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics