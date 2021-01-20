Biden, Harris partake in Arlington wreath laying ceremony

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, after being sworn in at the Capitol, traveled to Arlington National Cemetery for a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Behind Biden and Harris were former Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton, along with their spouses. Former President Trump did not attend, as he set off for Florida Wednesday morning.

The cemetery is the final resting place to more than 400,000 service members, veterans and their families. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier includes remains of unknown service members from World War I, World War II and the Korean War. Soldiers keep watch 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Biden made the sign of the cross as he and Harris laid their hands on the ceremonial wreath.

After the ceremony, Biden and Harris were to head to the White House, where the new president is expected to sign a number of executive orders, involving everything from mask-wearing to undoing Trump’s immigration policies.

In his inaugural speech, Biden said his swearing-in was a day to "celebrate triumph, not of a candidate, but a cause – democracy."

"Democracy is precious, democracy is fragile," he said. "And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

In his first address as president, Biden said "the American story depends not on any one of us, but on all of us – we the people," and said the country "will press forward with speed and urgency."