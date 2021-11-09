Expand / Collapse search
White House declines to say what 'foreign policy issues' made him late for TV interview

Biden apologized to local TV anchor Monday after 'foreign policy issues' pushed back interview

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
The White House Tuesday declined to comment on what "foreign policy issues" made President Biden late to an interview with a local television station in Ohio on Monday. 

"As you can imagine, you know, we're not going to read into, you know, every every aspect of the president's day," Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in response to a question from a reporter. "He meets regularly with his National security Council and advisers. Some meetings go, you know, go right on time. And some meetings go a little longer. But I'm not going to read anything specifically to that. I don't have anything to share on that."

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER JAKE SULLIVAN IS ‘FOREIGN POLICY ADVISER’ IN FORMER CLINTON LAWYER INDICTMENT: SOURCES

The question followed an interview Biden did Monday with WKRC Local 12 anchor Kyle Inskeep.

"I am sorry to keep you waiting, I really am," Biden told Inskeep at the top of the interview.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Washington. 

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After an approximately seven-minute conversation, Biden finished the interview with the Cincinnati-based local news station with yet another apology. 

"I'm sorry to be late, I hope I can see you again. I apologize for a little foreign policy issues," Biden told Inskeep. 

It is not clear what issue Biden may have been referring to.

Tyler Olson covers politics for FoxNews.com. You can contact him at tyler.olson@foxnews.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

