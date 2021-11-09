White House declines to say what 'foreign policy issues' made him late for TV interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House Tuesday declined to comment on what "foreign policy issues" made President Biden late to an interview with a local television station in Ohio on Monday.

"As you can imagine, you know, we're not going to read into, you know, every every aspect of the president's day," Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in response to a question from a reporter. "He meets regularly with his National security Council and advisers. Some meetings go, you know, go right on time. And some meetings go a little longer. But I'm not going to read anything specifically to that. I don't have anything to share on that."

The question followed an interview Biden did Monday with WKRC Local 12 anchor Kyle Inskeep.

"I am sorry to keep you waiting, I really am," Biden told Inskeep at the top of the interview.

After an approximately seven-minute conversation, Biden finished the interview with the Cincinnati-based local news station with yet another apology.

"I'm sorry to be late, I hope I can see you again. I apologize for a little foreign policy issues," Biden told Inskeep.

It is not clear what issue Biden may have been referring to.