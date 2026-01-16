Trump to pardon former Puerto Rico governor and her co-defendants, White House official says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will pardon former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced and her co-defendants, Fox News has learned.

"This entire case is an example of political prosecution. In August of 2022, Wanda Vazquez faced bribery charges related to the financing of her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Ms. Vazquez' pardon materials state that there was never any element of a quid pro quo deal and that her prosecution was politically motivated. The investigation into Ms. Vazquez began 10 days after she endorsed President Trump in 2020," a White House official told Fox News.

The White House official also told Fox News that Trump will pardon Vázquez's co-defendants, Julio Martin Herrera-Velutini and Mark Rossini, a former FBI agent.

"The investigation, she contends, not only monitored her campaign, but also included a monitoring of the Trump campaign. Additionally, Ms. Vazquez believes that there was no bribery at all because the discussions with the banker concerned a matter of agreeing on policy with a potential donor, and not taking action in exchange for a material gain. This case bears similarities to that of Alexander Sittenfeld, who received a pardon in May of 2025," the official added.

In 2022, Vázquez was arrested on bribery charges linked to her 2020 campaign. She was accused of engaging in a bribery scheme from December 2019 through June 2020, according to The Associated Press. The outlet noted at the time that Vázquez was serving as governor when the alleged scheme unfolded.

"I am innocent. I have not committed any crime," she told reporters at the time, according to the AP. "I assure you that they have committed a great injustice against me."

In 2019, Herrera's bank was under scrutiny by Puerto Rico’s Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions, which reportedly believed there were suspicious transactions not reported by the bank, according to the AP. Herrera and Rossini reportedly promised to support Vázquez's 2020 campaign in exchange for her dismissing the commissioner and appointing a new one, the AP reported at the time, citing unspecified authorities.

The then-Puerto Rico governor reportedly accepted the bribery offer in February 2020 and allegedly appointed a former consultant from Herrera's bank to fill the role, the AP reported. The outlet said that officials claimed Herrera and Rossini paid more than $300,000 to political consultants to support Vázquez's campaign.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.