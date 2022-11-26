Expand / Collapse search
Biden says family 'not having any' 2024 conversations in Nantucket

Biden has said he intends to make a decision on running early next year.

By Adam Shaw | Fox News
President Biden told reporters in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Saturday that he is "not having any" conversations with his family about a possible 2024 re-election bid.

President Biden said on Saturday that his family are "not having any" conversations about a potential 2024 presidential run while he is staying in Nantucket, Massachusetts, over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, saying they are celebrating instead.

Biden was asked by reporters how the conversations about a re-election bid were going as he and First Lady Jill Biden were crossing a street while on vacation on the island.

"We're not having any. We're celebrating," the president responded.

President Biden, standing next to Nantucket Fire Department Chief Michael Cranson, left, talks during a visit with firefighters on Thanksgiving Day at the Nantucket Fire Department in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

President Biden, standing next to Nantucket Fire Department Chief Michael Cranson, left, talks during a visit with firefighters on Thanksgiving Day at the Nantucket Fire Department in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Biden said during a post-election press conference earlier this month that he intends to run for re-election, but added that he will make a final decision by early next year.

"I think everybody wants me to run, but we’re going to have discussions about it," Biden said. "I hope Jill and I get a little time to sneak away for a week between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and my guess is it will be early next year when we make that judgment."

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

