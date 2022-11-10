Biden faces 2024 opposition from far-left group: 'Don't Run Joe'

A progressive group linked to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., officially launched a campaign the day after the midterm elections to stop President Biden from seeking re-election.

"It’s clear that Joe Biden should not be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024," the grassroots organization RootsAction said in a press release on Wednesday, announcing their "Don’t Run Joe" campaign.

The campaign’s intent is to point to Biden’s unfavorability and the perceived risk of running a presidential candidate that has held one of the lowest approval ratings in U.S. history against momentous Republicans.

The "Don’t Run Joe" campaign said renominating Biden would be "a tragic mistake."

BIDEN WISHES REPUBLICANS 'LOTS OF LUCK' IN PLANS TO INVESTIGATE SON HUNTER IF THEY TAKE THE HOUSE

It added: "A president is not his party’s king, and he has no automatic right to renomination. Joe Biden should not seek it. If he does, he will have a fight on his hands."

"We cannot risk losing in 2024. We shouldn’t gamble on Joe Biden’s low approval rating," the campaign will say in its digital advertisements.

The organization said its "nationwide organizing drive" was launched "in the wake of the election" and that it would dedicate its "initial focus" on the state of New Hampshire, as the state holds the first presidential primary election.

RootsAction told Fox News Digital in July their intention was to launch the campaign to stop Biden and that they are expecting "many allied groups and notable individuals" to join them in stopping Biden’s 2024 re-election bid.

"We object to Biden running in 2024 because of his job performance as president," RootsAction confounder Jeff Cohen told Fox News Digital at the time.

BIDEN VOWS 'NOTHING' DIFFERENT IN NEXT TWO YEARS DESPITE MAJORITY SAYING US HEADED IN 'WRONG DIRECTION'

Cohen also told Fox News Digital that Biden’s potential run in 2024 directly loomed over Tuesday’s elections, potentially discouraging some voters from backing a Democratic Party piloted by gerontic leadership.

"Democrats would do better in this year's midterms if the public knew Biden would not be heading the ticket in 2024," Cohen said. "We believe that would shift voters' attention away from Biden to the extremism of Republicans, on everything from abortion rights to voting rights to climate-change denial."

RootsAction said their decision ultimately came from the Biden administration's failure to do more to help fight climate change, protect voting rights and relieve student debt.

The organization shared a statement from New Hampshire Democratic State Representative Sherry Frost, stating a lack of confidence in Biden.

"While I appreciate the many good things that Biden has proposed – specifically, student debt relief and the American Rescue Plan – I am not confident that Joe Biden is the leader we need to take us into the next term. I am eager to support a candidate who understands the fatal dysfunction in our economy and is willing to hold the ultra-wealthy individuals and corporations to their obligations to the rest of us, who is going to actively champion meaningful civil rights and voting protections, and who will spearhead a shift away from the military-industrial complex and oligarchy and toward a culture that works for the most vulnerable of us first," the statement read. "I am not confident that Biden is that candidate, and while I appreciate his rescuing us from another Trump term, I believe we need someone else to champion the big and systemic changes we need to continue to strive toward our more perfect union."

BIDEN’S FINAL WEEK OF CAMPAIGNING PLAGUED WITH GAFFES: ‘WHAT’S HIS NAME?’

Biden’s age has also become a serious concern among potential voters as he is currently the oldest president in history.

Born November 20, 1942, Biden is 79 years old, he turns 80 in 10 days and will be 81 years old during the next presidential election cycle.

Two years ago, Biden was the oldest candidate ever elected at 78 years old. Together with Donald Trump, the candidates were the oldest pair to ever run against one another for the White House.

In ten days, Biden will become the only president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office.

Should Biden announce a re-election campaign for the 2024 presidential election, he would become the oldest incumbent to do so and the oldest candidate ever to announce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

RootsAction has not yet said who it intends to endorse as Biden’s replacement.

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.